    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-08-31 pm EDT
73.12 USD   +0.70%
01:39pKellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference
08:01aTown house® recruits desmond howard to debut new football-shaped game day dippers
08/31KELLOGG COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/31/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Live Webcast:                           

Live audio webcast will be available at approximately 8:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 7 at https://investor.kelloggs.com 



Replay Webcast:                     

Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Thursday, September 8 and remaining for six months at https://investor.kelloggs.com

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-barclays-2022-global-consumer-staples-conference-301615718.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


