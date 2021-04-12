Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg Company    K

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kellogg : Website Details

04/12/2021 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kellogg Company

Financial News Release

Analyst Contact:

John Renwick, CFA (269) 961-9050

Jamie Duies, CFA (269) 961-2486

Media Contact:

Kris Bahner, (269) 961-3799

Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Results Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - April 12, 2020 - Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2021 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.comat 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast

Date:

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time:

9:30 am - 10:30 am EDT

Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6 at

https://investor.kelloggs.com.

Webcast:

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at

https://investor.kelloggs.com.

Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.

Rebroadcast

Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, May 6, and for at least

90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on

Friday, May 7, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®,Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®,Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and

noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.comor www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

K-FINK-ER

# # #

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KELLOGG COMPANY
10:49aKELLOGG  : Website Details
PU
08:01aKELLOGG COMPANY  : Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Results Webcast
PR
04/08KELLOGG  : New Limited-Edition Pringles® Flavor Packs The Dill-icious Zest Of De..
PR
03/30KELLOGG  : Argus Adjusts Kellogg Company PT to $72 From $70, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
03/30KELLOGG  : Shaquille O'Neal joins Tony The Tiger® at Center Court with Kellogg's..
PR
03/23KELLOGG  : Insider Sale at Kellogg (K) Continues Selling Trend
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Kellogg Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/18KELLOGG COMPANY  : 2021 Annual Shareowners' Meeting to be Webcast Live
PR
03/11KELLOGG  : Insider at Kellogg (K) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
03/10For DoorDash, Etsy and Others, Next Test Is Sustaining Pandemic Growth
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 639 M - -
Net income 2021 1 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 21 327 M 21 327 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart KELLOGG COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 65,56 $
Last Close Price 62,66 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Banati Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lesley Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Mary A. Laschinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG COMPANY0.69%21 327
NESTLÉ S.A.4.35%330 925
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.65%82 690
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-26.85%65 563
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY15.81%49 096
DANONE10.84%46 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ