Kellogg : Website Details

Kellogg Company

Financial News Release

Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Results Webcast

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - April 12, 2020 - Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2021 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.comat 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 9:30 am - 10:30 am EDT Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6 at https://investor.kelloggs.com. Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.

Rebroadcast Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, May 6, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com. Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Friday, May 7, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®,Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®,Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and