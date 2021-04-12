Kellogg : Website Details

Kellogg Company
Financial News Release
Analyst Contact:
John Renwick, CFA (269) 961-9050
Jamie Duies, CFA (269) 961-2486
Media Contact:
Kris Bahner, (269) 961-3799
Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Results Webcast
BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - April 12, 2020 - Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2021 first quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.comat 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.
The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.
|
Live Webcast
|
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 6, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:30 am - 10:30 am EDT
|
Presentation Slides:
|
Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 6 at
|
|
https://investor.kelloggs.com.
|
Webcast:
|
Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at
|
|
https://investor.kelloggs.com.
Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®,Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®,Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and