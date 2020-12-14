Kellogg : s® Away From Home opens new, state of the art Menuvation Center™ at Chicago's culinary innovation incubator, The Hatchery

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® Away From Home opened the doors to its Menuvation Center™ at The Hatchery, a food and beverage business incubator in the heart of Chicago. The Menuvation Center marks a major investment by Kellogg's Away From Home in culinary innovation and partnership with operators. It's like a science lab, kitchen and think tank all rolled into one.

The Center will facilitate a close, collaborative partnership with Kellogg's Away From Home's culinary team to help operators create effective solutions that meet today's demand to keep menus fresh and on-trend. While at the Center, operators will have access to the proprietary iCrave Process™, providing a fluid combination of data-driven analysis, real-world insights, and imaginative thinking to create the next big thing for their menus.

Stephanie Izard, Chef and Owner of Girl & The Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, Little Goat Diner, and Sugargoat in Chicago, joined Chef Matt Jost of the Kellogg's Away From Home culinary team at the Hatchery to discuss why innovation is essential to chefs and operators. Chef Izard is known for her innovative solutions, especially during the pandemic, such as the 'Girl and the Goatceries' meal kits that now ship nationally across the United States.

"As a working chef and business owner, I know how hard it can be to balance the daily demands of running a restaurant with the importance of thinking ahead and constantly innovating to keep your menu fresh," said Chef Stephanie Izard. "I applaud Kellogg's for offering this important resource to operators at such a pivotal time in our industry."

"The Menuvation Center offers operators an opportunity to closely partner with Kellogg's Away From Home, with a unique process that's rooted in operator, consumer, and culinary insights," said Shawn Busse, Director of R&D at Kellogg Company. "The Hatchery felt like a perfect fit for our Menuvation Center because of its reputation for being at the center of groundbreaking ideas in our industry. An incubator mentality matches the innovative spirit the Menuvation Center is all about."

The Menuvation Center and iCrave Process are supported by Kellogg's Away From Home's team of in-house chefs – Chef Oona Settembre, Chef Matt Jost, and Chef Heath Schecter. The team brings a collective 56 years of food industry experience and expertise. The culinary team is dedicated to finding solutions for each operator's menu needs, through data-based insights, close collaboration and the creativity only chefs can provide.

