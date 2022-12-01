Advanced search
Satisfy Any Craving with Two New Flavors: Kellogg's® Krave® Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal and Kellogg's Froot Loops® with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax

12/01/2022 | 11:03am EST
Enjoy an indulgent, chocolatey breakfast or fruity midday cereal snack with two new flavors hitting shelves nationwide this month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® is making breakfast and snack-time bigger and better with a fun twist on two fan-favorite cereals and snacks with new Kellogg's® Krave® Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal and new Kellogg's Froot Loops® with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax. Whether fans are looking for something sweet and chocolatey to kick-off their morning, or a jumbo-sized, fruity afternoon cereal snack, these two new treats will satisfy any crunchy craving or sweet tooth.

Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal is the latest twist on the cereal that fans know and love with a delectable combination of creamy and crispy with chocolatey filling and sweet cocoa notes, bursting with indulgent brownie batter flavor.

Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax adds a sweet and citrusy twist to snack-time with a deliciously colorful and crunchy mix of Kellogg's Froot Loops Jumbo Snax complemented by marshmallow pieces.

"At Kellogg, we're always looking for ways to innovate by developing new flavors that our dedicated cereal and snack fans desire," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Whether parents or kids find themselves in the mood for something sweet and chocolatey or crave something fruity and crunchy, Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal and Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax are the perfect treat the whole family can enjoy together around the table or for an on-the-go snack."

Find the new cereal and Jumbo Snax at retailers nationwide starting in December. Kellogg's Krave Double Chocolate Brownie Batter Cereal will be available for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 10.5-ounce box and $5.29 for a 16.2-ounce box. Kellogg's Froot Loops with Marshmallows Jumbo Snax will be available for a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 12-pouch pack.

For more information, follow Kellogg's Krave Cereal on Facebook and Instagram, and Kellogg's Froot Loops on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company 

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

