Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is an India-based digital transformation company. The Company offers services in digital transformation, enterprise resource planning and other information technology services. Its services include Agile Software Development, Digital Commerce and Marketing, Digital Integration, Outsourced Product Development, Platform Modernization, Professional Services, Research and Development Labs, Technology Consulting, and Testing and Automation. Its platform portfolio includes Kellton4Media, KLGAME, Optima, tHRive and Kellton4Commerce. Kellton4Media covers all the diverse tasks and functions involved in a media organization. It gives control over advertisement publishing, story filing and content editing. KLGAME is an Internet of things solution, which is location-based gamification, analytics and messaging engine. Optima is a IoT-enabled digital oilfield analytical platform, which collects and aggregates troves of data from various sources and generates insights.