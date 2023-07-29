Kellton Tech Solutions Limited has incorporated a Wholly owned Subsidiary namely, Kellton L.L.C-FZ in the jurisdiction of Meydan-Free Zone in Dubai, U.A.E on July 28, 2023, with an Authorised Share Capital of AED 100,000 of divided into shares of AED 100 (each). The business of the new Wholly Owned Subsidiary is in line with the main line of business of the Company.
Kellton Tech Solutions Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Kellton L.L.C-FZ in the Jurisdiction of Meydan-Free Zone in Dubai, U.A.E
Yesterday at 11:43 pm
