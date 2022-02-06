Kelly Partners : Quality Shareholders 9

For personal use only
For personal use only
6 McKinsey & Company, "How one approach to M&A is more likely to create value than all others", October 13, 2021
7 7 REQ Capital "REQ Global Compounders - Investing with Insight" Presentation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.