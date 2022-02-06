Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    KPG   AU000000KPG7

KELLY PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(KPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/06 06:04:18 pm
4.96 AUD   +3.33%
05:38pKELLY PARTNERS : Market Release 1H22 Half Year Results
PU
05:38pKELLY PARTNERS : Investor Presentation 1H22 Half Year Results
PU
05:28pKELLY PARTNERS : Quality Shareholders 9
PU
Kelly Partners : Quality Shareholders 9

02/06/2022 | 05:28pm EST
For personal use only

For personal use only

  1. Constellation Software Inc Website
  2. McCarthy Tetrault, Constellation Software Completes c.80 million Initial Public Offering
  3. Companies Market Cap, Constellation Software
  4. REQ Capital "REQ Global Compounders - Investing with Insight" Presentation
  5. McKinsey & Company, "How one approach to M&A is more likely to create value than all others", October 13, 2021

For personal use only

6 McKinsey & Company, "How one approach to M&A is more likely to create value than all others", October 13, 2021

For personal use only

7 7 REQ Capital "REQ Global Compounders - Investing with Insight" Presentation

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57,3 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net income 2022 13,2 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net Debt 2022 8,40 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,4x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 216 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KELLY PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,80 AUD
Average target price 3,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Ko Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Haigh Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Spence Rouvray Independent Deputy Chairman
Ryan MacNamee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KELLY PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.34%153
FISERV, INC.1.05%69 245
BLOCK, INC.-32.59%62 963
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.7.85%42 301
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.85%39 606
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-15.72%30 206