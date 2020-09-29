Log in
Kelly® Joins More Than 1,300 Organizations in Commitment to Advance Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

09/29/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global workforce solutions provider, Kelly connects people of all backgrounds to work that enriches their lives. Today, the company is announcing it has joined an unprecedented coalition to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As one of more than 1,300 chief executives who have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, President and CEO Peter Quigley is pledging that Kelly remains committed to cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are embraced and where employees are encouraged to discuss equity and inclusion. The coalition has already shared more than 1,300 actions, launching important conversations and exchanging tangible learning opportunities via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“We embrace that a diverse and inclusive team helps us to more meaningfully connect talent to work in ways that enriches their lives,” Quigley says. “Kelly is a global company where all employees feel a sense of belonging, are valued for who they are, and are empowered to make a difference.”

A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community and drives creativity. In a recent survey of executives at large global enterprises, 85 percent stated diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. Organizations that have signed the CEO Action pledge are taking steps towards effecting positive change in that direction.

About Kelly®

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,300 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com.

Media Contact

Jane Stehney
Kelly
stehnja@kellyservices.com
248-574-9800

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
