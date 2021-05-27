Kelly Services : Three Kelly® Leaders Recognized as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencers

Keilon Ratliff, Dr. Jan Greenwood and Marion Frenche among 50 honorees on Staffing Industry Analysts' inaugural DE&I influencers list

TROY, Mich. (May 27, 2021) - They are three trailblazers who not only make diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) a priority, but drive real progress at Kelly, with clients and in their communities. Kelly leaders Keilon Ratliff, Dr. Jan Greenwood and Marion Frenche have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) inaugural DE&I Influencers list.

The trio is among 50 individuals from across the workforce solutions ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada 'who stand out in their actions and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion,' according to SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

'We're incredibly proud of Keilon, Jan and Marion for their passion, courage and determination to make workplaces more diverse, equitable and inclusive,' says Kelly Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Bouque. 'Their leadership is inspiring and a reminder that it takes hard work and a dedicated commitment to challenge the status quo and create meaningful change.'

As head of automotive and oil, gas and energy staffing at Kelly Professional & Industrial, Vice President Keilon Ratliff spearheads Kelly's efforts to provide job seekers with non-violent criminal records a path to employment. Under his leadership Kelly collaborated with an automotive manufacturer to hire second chance workers who had previously been disqualified from consideration. The initiative enabled the client to increase its talent pool, address critical staffing needs and improve retention rates.

Ratliff actively supports Kelly's Equity@Work initiative that was launched in 2020 to remove barriers that make it hard for people to attain enriching work. Rarely challenged, these obstacles - such as outdated degree requirements, biases against candidates with criminal histories and discrimination of neurodiverse talent - leave capable talent excluded. Ratliff holds a key advisory role and develops strategies to engage clients and partners in Kelly's efforts to build a more equitable workforce. He also serves on the company's Inclusion Council.

When Dr. Jan Greenwood co-founded Greenwood/Asher & Associates, a Kelly company, in 2004, she made a commitment to diversity as a core value. Since then more than 57% of the higher education executive search firm's placements have been diverse candidates. Greenwood/Asher & Associates has helped change the face of American colleges and universities and is now expanding that work to state education agencies and school districts, placing superintendents and teachers who more closely mirror the student population.

Marion Frenche is one of the executives who bring that vision to life. As practice leader for diversity, equity and inclusion at Greenwood/Asher & Associates, she has helped to build a pipeline of diverse talent. Frenche includes women and people of color in every single executive search and trains search committees on how to mitigate unconscious bias. She has completed more than 300 searches with a DE&I focus for institutions of higher education.

Ratliff, Greenwood and Frenche are featured in the May/June 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine and will be honored at an upcoming, private SIA event.

'We are proud to draw attention to those professionals who are making strides in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion,' says Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher at SIA. 'These influencers are effecting change on a daily basis while carving a path for the workforce solutions ecosystem to follow.'

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

Greenwood/Asher & Associates, Inc., a Kelly company, is dedicated to elevating education leaders and the organizations they serve. Our core business is executive search and recruiting. Our long-term and continuing commitment to our clients has extended our services to include executive coaching, leadership development, and strategic consulting. Learn more about us at greenwoodsearch.com.