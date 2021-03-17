Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kelly Services, Inc.    KELYA

KELLY SERVICES, INC.

(KELYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kelly® to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

03/17/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

In addition to participating in virtual one-on-one meetings, Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will review the company’s strategy and performance. The presentation can be accessed at kellyservices.com and will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation as well.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2020 was $4.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
james.polehna@kellyservices.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about KELLY SERVICES, INC.
07:30aKelly® to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference
GL
03/04KELLY SERVICES  : ® to Participate in the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Int..
AQ
02/22KELLY SERVICES  : Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Kelly Services to ..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Kelly Services Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Exte..
MT
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Kelly Services Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
02/18KELLY SERVICES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/18KELLY SERVICES  : Q4 & Full Year 2020 Webcast Presentation
PU
02/18KELLY SERVICES  : Earnings, Revenue Fall in Q4
MT
02/18KELLY SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18KELLY SERVICES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 905 M - -
Net income 2021 62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 857 M 857 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart KELLY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kelly Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,67 $
Last Close Price 21,85 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter W. Quigley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Thirot Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald R. Parfet Chairman
Darryl Staskowski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra Thorpe Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLY SERVICES, INC.6.22%871
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.37%77 016
PAYCHEX, INC.5.22%35 252
TRINET GROUP, INC.3.93%5 522
BENEFIT ONE INC.-3.21%4 315
SMS CO., LTD.-14.18%2 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ