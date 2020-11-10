Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kelly Services, Inc.    KELYA

KELLY SERVICES, INC.

(KELYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KellyOCG® and VNDLY Bring Flexible Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution to Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:00am EST

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, today launched KellyOCG GO – a simple, powerful platform created for organisations in need of an MSP with powerful data and insights that is quick to implement. Available in the European market, the solution is designed for organisations with an MSP spend of £4-40MN or less than 300 contingent workers. KellyOCG GO is flexible enough to grow with companies’ future workforce needs.

KellyOCG GO provides the same expert support and benefits of the KellyOCG MSP whilst giving these speciality organisations access to great talent. Our clearly defined process to recruit, onboard, and manage talent, connects companies to the right people in as little as six weeks,” said Sam Smith, vice president and managing director, KellyOCG EMEA. “We brought MSP to the market 25 years ago, and we’ve never stopped pioneering since.”

The result of a partnership with VNDLY, a leading cloud-based vendor management systems (VMS) provider, KellyOCG GO combines the expertise of two strong industry leaders to deliver a user-friendly dashboard to support all areas of contingent workforce management – from posting a job to paying a vendor. KellyOCG GO is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“VNDLY’s platform is equipped with single sign-on, is easy to use, configure and scale. Together, VNDLY and KellyOCG can provide a world-class KellyOCG GO experience,” said David Weiss, executive vice president of sales and marketing at VNDLY. “Whilst our partnership delivers the solution clients need today, our agility and collaboration with KellyOCG GO ensures success tomorrow.”

The KellyOCG GO solution gives organisations full visibility of their contingent workforce to help manage costs. Equipped with real-time reporting, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the platform keeps hiring managers informed about their workforce and suppliers as well as companies compliant with worker classification. Users log in with single sign-on (SSO) and password for secure access to oversee their independent talent pool. Learn more about KellyOCG GO.

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG® connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP programme management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programmes that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more. 

About VNDLY

Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their contingent workforces. Using its SaaS work management system, companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. The company serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy vendor management solutions. The VNDLY platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9467e6c0-ee11-48f6-b242-1e2cf3cdd685

                                                                                                                        

 

Media Contact                                                

Cynthia Carey                                                         
KellyOCG                                                
248.462.3021
Cynthia.carey@kellyservices.com

Primary Logo

KellyOCG GO

KellyOCG GO – a simple, powerful platform created for organizations with an MSP spend of $5 to $50 million or less than 300 contingent workers.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KELLY SERVICES, INC.
03:00aKELLY SERVICES : KellyOCG® and VNDLY Bring Flexible Managed Service Provider (MS..
AQ
03:00aKellyOCG® and VNDLY Bring Flexible Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution to..
GL
11/05KELLY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
11/05KELLY SERVICES : Third Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
11/05KELLY SERVICES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05KELLY SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11/05KELLY SERVICES : ® Reports Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
10/22Kelly® Announces Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
10/22KELLY SERVICES : ® Announces Third Quarter Conference Call
AQ
10/16KELLY SERVICES : ® CEO Sets Course to Upend Systemic Barriers to Employment; Urg..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 426 M - -
Net income 2020 -86,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart KELLY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kelly Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter W. Quigley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Parfet Chairman
Debra Thorpe Head-Global Operations
Olivier Thirot Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darryl Staskowski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLY SERVICES, INC.-8.24%813
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.51%70 764
PAYCHEX, INC.6.50%31 643
TRINET GROUP, INC.34.99%4 958
BENEFIT ONE INC.31.98%4 382
SMS CO., LTD.9.92%2 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group