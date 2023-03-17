Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kelsian Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLS   AU0000186678

KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED

(KLS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:32:29 2023-03-17 am EDT
5.775 AUD   -9.06%
12:28aKelsian plunges to bottom of ASX on discounted raising to fund U.S. buy
RE
03/16Australia shares track global rebound on bank bailout measures
RE
03/16Kelsian Group Requests Trading Halt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kelsian plunges to bottom of ASX on discounted raising to fund U.S. buy

03/17/2023 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Kelsian Group fell more than 11% on Friday, on track for their worst day in nearly seven months, after the Australian transit operator undertook a discounted placement to fund its $325 million acquisition of a U.S.-based bus operator.

Kelsian said on Wednesday it would fund the acquisition of All Aboard America! Holdings via an equity raising of A$281 million ($188.35 million) and A$226 million debt.

Shares of the Australian tour operator, which were halted from trading on Tuesday, fell as much as 11.6% to A$5.615 after Monday's near 4% drop, while the ASX 200 benchmark was trading about 0.3% higher.

The stock, which has declined about 12% so far in the week, was the biggest loser on the benchmark index.

Through the capital raise, Kelsian said it raised A$233 million from shareholders at an offer price of A$5.55 apiece, which implies a discount of 11.4% to the stock's last close on March 13.

Cameron McDonald, an analyst at E&P Financial, believes the acquisition is an "appropriately sized step out acquisition with a considered fund mixing", especially taking into consideration the company's previously flagged desire to expand its footing internationally.

Analysts at UBS said in a note published on Wednesday that the acquisition paved the way to a fresh offshore market, which will provide Kelsian with exposure to growth sectors like technology and oil and gas.

($1 = 1.4919 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.04% 75.46 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED -9.06% 5.775 Delayed Quote.10.43%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.59% 270.57 Delayed Quote.2.67%
S&P/ASX 200 0.33% 6989.3 Real-time Quote.0.43%
WTI 1.13% 69.265 Delayed Quote.-10.64%
All news about KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
12:28aKelsian plunges to bottom of ASX on discounted raising to fund U.S. buy
RE
03/16Australia shares track global rebound on bank bailout measures
RE
03/16Kelsian Group Requests Trading Halt
MT
03/15Kelsian Group Limited entered into a binding agreement to acquire All Aboard America! H..
CI
02/23Kelsian Group Fiscal H1 Profit Falls Despite Revenue Rise; Shares Rise 5%
MT
02/22Transcript : Kelsian Group Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/22Kelsian Group Limited Declares Fully Franked Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended ..
CI
02/22Kelsian Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/19Kelsian Group Subsidiary Awarded New Sydney Bus Services Contract; Shares Jump 4%
MT
2022Kelsian Secures AU$800 Million Sydney Bus Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 385 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2023 49,1 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2023 511 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 1 389 M 923 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kelsian Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,35 AUD
Average target price 7,59 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clinton Feuerherdt Group Chief Executive Officer
Andrew David Muir Group Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Jeffrey R. Ellison Deputy Chairman
Christopher Benson Chief Information Officer
Terry J. Dodd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED10.43%917
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-8.63%5 731
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.60%3 439
TUI AG10.16%3 150
BOWLERO CORP.17.21%2 617
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.18.21%1 837