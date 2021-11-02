Kelso PCH Valve Approved by AAR

Vancouver, British Columbia and Bonham, Texas- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) ("Kelso" or the "Company") reports that Kelso has received final certification of the Company's pressure relief valve ("PCH") for use on rail pressure cars from the Association of American Railroads ("AAR"). The PCH has gone through rigorous field service trials over the past several years which concluded with a successful teardown and testing of a sample of field service trialed PCH valves by the AAR inspector.

Pressure tank cars designated by Department of Transport (DOT)-105 and DOT-112 specifications are used to transport flammable, non-flammable or toxic liquefied compressed gases that must be shipped under pressure. The PCH is a key milestone for Kelso because it allows the Company to pursue sizable untapped revenue opportunities in the rail pressure car market. There are more than 438,000 rail tank cars in the North American fleet and approximately 85,000 of those are pressure cars. The PCH is now fully qualified to be distributed to the pressure car market as ordered by rail car customers.

The development of the PCH was driven by customers' concerns, input and demand for a better performing PCH product due to the unreliable performance and expensive repair costs of current products used in the market today.

Key advantages of the Kelso PCH include:

Patented design features our proprietary constant force spring technology

Low profile design that is mounted externally which prevents contact with the commodity

100% made in the United States with short delivery times for customers

No porosity as the PCH utilizes fabricated parts with no suspect casted components

Proven reliability of constant force springs extends life of the valve

Covered by Kelso's unique warranty

The Company has commenced marketing and sales initiatives to promote wide scale adoption of the PCH. Management believes that the PCH can lead to new multi-million-dollar revenue opportunities from the rail pressure car market.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company comments that: "Our engineering relationships with motivated customers continue to grow. This has allowed Kelso to maintain the development of its brand through the creation of new technology solutions for transportation operations in rail, road and wilderness markets. The successful completion of the AAR certified PCH is another key example of the benefits of our commitment to the development of unique products targeting previously unavailable revenue opportunities. The PCH is the centerpiece of Kelso's new Pressure Car Kit program which will include a new 2" angle valve (currently in field service trial), an excess flow check valve, a thermometer well, a needle sampling valve and a magnetic gauge device. The availability of the Pressure Car Kit will simplify procurement processes for pressure car customers with Kelso available as a single supplier. Management's dedication to its strategic initiatives based on specific stakeholders' design needs and engineering have proven to be very effective and efficient. Over time the overall objective is to focus on financial growth and performance from sales of a larger portfolio of regulatory compliant products servicing a wider range of transportation markets."

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company's reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

James R. Bond, CEO and President

