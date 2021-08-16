Kelso Technologies : 2021-Q2 Kelso Interim Financial Report.pdf

Kelso Technologies Inc.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

GENERAL

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations and financial condition of Kelso Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Kelso") provides an overview of significant developments that have affected the Company's performance during the six months ended June 30, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company together with the related notes thereto for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 referred to in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following MD&A and the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021.

All amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars (the Company's functional currency) unless otherwise indicated.

References to EBITDA in this MD&A refer to net earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes and tax recoveries, amortization, deferred income tax recovery, unrealized foreign exchange losses, non-cashshare-based expenses (Black-Scholes option pricing model) and write-off of assets. EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that EBITDA is an alternative measure in evaluating the Company's business performance. Readers are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as determined under IFRS; nor as an indicator of financial performance as determined by IFRS; nor a calculation of cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS; nor as a measure of liquidity and cash flow under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by any other issuer.

LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words or phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Such forward looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These include but are not limited to the economic condition of the railroad industry, which is affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control including slow sales cycles, creation and adoption of new technologies, the existence of present and possible government regulation and competition. Although Kelso believes the Company's anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, they can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Kelso to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation; the risk that the Company's products may not work as well as expected; the Company may not be able to break in to new markets because such markets are served by strong and