    KLS   CA48826D2014

KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(KLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/16 12:38:39 pm
0.74 CAD   -3.90%
KELSO TECHNOLOGIES : 2021-Q2 Kelso Interim Financial Report.pdf
KELSO TECHNOLOGIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
KELSO TECHNOLOGIES : Second-Quarter Loss Widens on Lower Sales
Kelso Technologies : 2021-Q2 Kelso Interim Financial Report.pdf

08/16/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SECOND QUARTER REPORT

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2021

(Expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Kelso Technologies Inc.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Page 2 of 25

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

GENERAL

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operations and financial condition of Kelso Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Kelso") provides an overview of significant developments that have affected the Company's performance during the six months ended June 30, 2021. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company together with the related notes thereto for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 referred to in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following MD&A and the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on August 13, 2021.

All amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars (the Company's functional currency) unless otherwise indicated.

References to EBITDA in this MD&A refer to net earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes and tax recoveries, amortization, deferred income tax recovery, unrealized foreign exchange losses, non-cashshare-based expenses (Black-Scholes option pricing model) and write-off of assets. EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that EBITDA is an alternative measure in evaluating the Company's business performance. Readers are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as determined under IFRS; nor as an indicator of financial performance as determined by IFRS; nor a calculation of cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS; nor as a measure of liquidity and cash flow under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by any other issuer.

LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words or phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Such forward looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These include but are not limited to the economic condition of the railroad industry, which is affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control including slow sales cycles, creation and adoption of new technologies, the existence of present and possible government regulation and competition. Although Kelso believes the Company's anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, they can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Kelso to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation; the risk that the Company's products may not work as well as expected; the Company may not be able to break in to new markets because such markets are served by strong and

Kelso Technologies Inc.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Page 3 of 25

embedded competitors or because of long-term supply contracts; the Company may not be able to grow and sustain anticipated revenue streams; the Company may have underestimated the cost of product development and the time it takes to bring products to market; the Company may not be able to finance the Company's intended product development; that Management may not be able to continue to initiate new product strategies to secure a more reliable growth of financial performance in the future; the Company's products may not sell as well as expected, and competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Company's products; the Company's technologies may not be patentable, and if patents are granted, the Company may not be able to protect the Company's investment in intellectual property if the Company's patents are challenged; the Company's intended technologies may infringe on the intellectual property of other parties; the Company may not have any parties interested in licensing the Company's technology as expected and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Kelso's public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. Readers are advised to consider such forward-looking statements in light of the risks set forth in the Risks and Uncertainties section of this MD&A (Page 18). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information about the Company and Kelso's business activities is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comin Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.govin the United States or the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com.

DATE OF REPORT

August 13, 2021

SUMMARY OF FIANANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Revenues

$

3,335,838

$

8,167,966

Gross profit

$

1,402,807

$

3,698,006

Gross profit margin

42%

45%

EBITDA (loss)

$

(908,621)

$

1,439,928

Non-cash expenses

$

157,490

$

270,402

Taxes

$

128,222

$

140,659

Net income (loss)

$

(1,194,333)

$

1,028,867

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

Three months ended June 30

Revenues

$

2,115,352

$

2,524,538

Gross profit

$

949,292

$

1,095,680

Gross profit margin

45%

43%

EBITDA (loss)

$

(220,773)

$

35,440

Net Income (loss)

$

(394,220)

$

(254,428)

Kelso Technologies Inc.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Expressed in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Page 4 of 25

Liquidity and Capital Resources

June 30,

Dec 31,

2021

2020

Working capital

$

9,705,639

$

6,251,893

Cash

$

3,952,180

$

1,049,049

Accounts receivable

$

942,057

$

535,659

Interest bearing long-term debt

Nil

Nil

Net equity

$

14,450,914

$

10,960,923

Total assets

$

15,744,153

$

12,016,515

Common shares outstanding

54,320,086

47,170,086

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Kelso is a diverse product engineering company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of proprietary equipment used in transportation applications. Over the past decade the Company's reputation has been earned as a developer and reliable supplier of high quality rail tank car equipment used in the handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport.

All Kelso products are developed with emphasis on economic and operational advantages to customers while mitigating the impact of human error and environmental releases. The Company offers specialized rail tank car and truck tanker equipment, no-spill fuel loading systems, first responder emergency response equipment and "road-to-no-road" suspension systems for motor vehicles being used in rugged wilderness terrains.

Over the last eight years the Company has established itself as a leading North American producer and supplier of specialized rail tank car equipment. The Company's core rail tank car products include pressure relief valves, top ball valves, vacuum relief valves and bottom outlet valves as well as a proprietary one-bolt manway. These products provide some of the key elements of a rail tank car's structure to ensure the safe handling and containment of hazardous materials during transport. With a solid history of innovative technology solutions and a reputation anchored by the reliability of supply, the Company serves many of North America's largest tank car builders and shippers with a wide range of custom engineering and production services.

The Company's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol KLS and the NYSE American Exchange under the trading symbol KIQ. The Company was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 22, 2014 and on the NYSE American Exchange on October 14, 2014. The Company operates in combination with the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries Kelso Technologies (USA) Inc, KIQ X Industries Inc., Kel-Flo Industries Inc. (formerly Kelso Innovative Solutions Inc.), KIQ Industries Inc. and KXI™ Wildertec™ Industries Inc.

Over the past five years Management has established multi-million dollar sales of the Company's products to North American rail tank car manufacturers (OEM) and retrofit/repair businesses. Revenues over the last five audited year end periods were as follows: $11,149,130 for the year ended December 31, 2020; $20,550,682 for the year ended December 31, 2019; $12,716,596 for the year ended December 31, 2018; $6,062,778 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and $8,077,143 for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The Company's net earnings (loss) performance over the last five year end periods were as follows: net loss of $1,307,890 for the year ended December 31, 2020; net income of $3,334,043 for the year ended December 31, 2019; net income of $194,453 for the year ended December 31, 2018; a net loss of $5,015,911 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and a net loss of $2,465,592 for the year ended December 31, 2016.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kelso Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 16:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
