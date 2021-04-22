Log in
Kelt Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

04/22/2021
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2021 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 102,518,826 common shares, representing 54.36% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For%Votes Against%
101,368,94999.997,5830.01

 

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:


Outcome of
the Vote		Votes For%Withheld%






Robert J. DalesElected101,126,29199.75250,2410.25
Geraldine L. GreenallElected100,327,54598.971,048,9871.03
William C. GuinanElected101,098,89899.73277,6340.27
Michael R. SheaElected94,051,94692.777,324,5867.23
Neil G. SinclairElected101,126,29199.75250,2410.25
David J. WilsonElected101,365,80299.9910,7300.97

 

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For%Withheld%
101,516,88499.03997,2340.97

 

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311-6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2.
David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340, or
Sadiq Lalani, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310.
Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81440


© Newsfilecorp 2021
