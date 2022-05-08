Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Kelyniam Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLYG   US4883591004

KELYNIAM GLOBAL, INC.

(KLYG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/06 01:32:06 pm EDT
0.1010 USD   -14.26%
05/08Kelyniam Global Announces 1st Quarter Results
PR
02/14Kelyniam Global Announces Record Sales and Operating Profit in 2021 Financial Statements
PR
02/14Kelyniam Global, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kelyniam Global Announces 1st Quarter Results

05/08/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANTON, Conn., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2021. 

"Revenue and profitability in Q1 were essentially flat as compared to the previous year," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's Chairman and CEO. "2021 Q1 revenue was artificially high due to pent up Covid related demand for custom implants in March.  2022 Q1 revenue came in as forecast for the quarter.  The company also shipped the first implants through our partnership with Finceramica and I expect profit and sales growth following the CustomizedBone launch."   

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the same period in 2021 includes:

  • Total revenue for the quarter of $656,858 compared to $664,353 down 0.1%, essentially flat for the quarter
  • Gross margin of $509,201 compared to $505,326
  • Operating Income (loss) of $ (5,924) compared to $13,806

"The company continues to add additional sales representatives," said Bjella, "We have added resources to our sales team, specifically filling open territories and targeting GPO contracts.  Kelyniam's unique ability to deliver custom cranial implants overnight is big differentiator for us." 

The complete financials can be found on the company's website at www.Kelyniam.com.

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers.  The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients.  Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.  Contacts:

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-announces-1st-quarter-results-301542286.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KELYNIAM GLOBAL, INC.
05/08Kelyniam Global Announces 1st Quarter Results
PR
02/14Kelyniam Global Announces Record Sales and Operating Profit in 2021 Financial Statement..
PR
02/14Kelyniam Global, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021Kelyniam Global, Inc., Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement with Fin-ceramica faenza..
PR
2021Kelyniam Global, Inc., Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement with Fin-ceramica faenza..
CI
2021United States Patent and Trademark Office Issues Notification For Patent Covering the K..
CI
2021Kelyniam Global Releases 3rd Quarter 2021 Financials
PR
2021Kelyniam Global, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
2021KELYNIAM GLOBAL, INC. : OTC Trading & Business Matters Update
PR
2021KELYNIAM GLOBAL : Releases 2nd Quarter 2021 Financials Maintains Profitability - Covid Cha..
PR
More news