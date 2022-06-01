Kemao Industries : Change in Director's Interest
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Kemao Industries Limited
ABN: 24 625 928 216
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dong Chen
Date of last notice
25 March 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable
Date of change
1 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
55,460,000
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
40,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$22,800.00
No. of securities held after change
55,500,000
Nature of change
Off-market trade
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to
Not applicable
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Interest after change
Not applicable
Disclaimer
Kemao Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
