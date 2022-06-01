Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Kemao Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEM   AU0000072571

KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(KEM)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  05-17
0.5700 AUD   -1.72%
06/01KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Change in Director's Interest
PU
04/02Kemao Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Preliminary Final Report - 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kemao Industries : Change in Director's Interest

06/01/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: Kemao Industries Limited

ABN: 24 625 928 216

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dong Chen

Date of last notice

25 March 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

1 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

55,460,000

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

40,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$22,800.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

55,500,000

Nature of change

Off-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

participation in buy-back.

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to

Not applicable

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract

in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Kemao Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
06/01KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Change in Director's Interest
PU
04/02Kemao Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/14KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Preliminary Final Report - 31 December 2021
PU
01/1065,130,000 Ordinary Shares of Kemao Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
2021KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Change in Director's Interests
PU
2021Kemao Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Preliminary Statement
PU
2021KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Half Yearly Report
PU
2021KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Market Update
PU
2021Kemao Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 57,6 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kemao Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xue Kun Li Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.32%41
NUCOR16.04%35 243
ARCELORMITTAL6.43%28 208
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.28%17 564
TATA STEEL LIMITED-4.37%16 612
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION19.80%16 113