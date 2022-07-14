Kemao Industries : Change of Auditor

KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
NSX ANNOUNCEMENT 15 July 2022
Change of Auditor
Kemao Industries Limited ("KEM" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Hall Chadwick Audit (WA) Pty Ltd (ACN 163 529 682) ("Hall Chadwick") has been appointed as the Company's Auditor with effect from 15 July 2022.
This appointment follows the resignation of MGI Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd ("MGI").
In accordance with section 327C(2) of the Corporations Act, Hall Chadwick will hold office until the Company's next Annual General Meeting at which time the shareholders will be requested to formally approve the appointment of the new auditor.
The Board of Directors would like to thank MGI and their team for their assistance and services to the Company in the past few years.
Authorised by the Board,
Xuekun Li
Company Secretary
Kemao Industries Limited
A.C.N 625 928 216
Address: 20/217 Hay St, Subiaco WA6008
Tel: +61- 413041820
Email: info@kmgroup.cn
Disclaimer
Kemao Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:53:08 UTC.