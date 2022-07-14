Kemao Industries : Change of Auditor

KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT 15 July 2022

Change of Auditor

Kemao Industries Limited ("KEM" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Hall Chadwick Audit (WA) Pty Ltd (ACN 163 529 682) ("Hall Chadwick") has been appointed as the Company's Auditor with effect from 15 July 2022.

This appointment follows the resignation of MGI Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd ("MGI").

In accordance with section 327C(2) of the Corporations Act, Hall Chadwick will hold office until the Company's next Annual General Meeting at which time the shareholders will be requested to formally approve the appointment of the new auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to thank MGI and their team for their assistance and services to the Company in the past few years.

Authorised by the Board,

Xuekun Li

Company Secretary

Kemao Industries Limited

A.C.N 625 928 216

Address: 20/217 Hay St, Subiaco WA6008

Tel: +61- 413041820

Email: info@kmgroup.cn