  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Kemao Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    KEM   AU0000072571

KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(KEM)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-05-17
0.5700 AUD   -1.72%
07/14KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Change of Auditor
PU
06/22KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Director Resignation
PU
06/22KEMAO INDUSTRIES : Final Director's Interests Notice
PU
Kemao Industries : Change of Auditor

07/14/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
KEMAO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT 15 July 2022

Change of Auditor

Kemao Industries Limited ("KEM" or "the Company") wishes to advise that Hall Chadwick Audit (WA) Pty Ltd (ACN 163 529 682) ("Hall Chadwick") has been appointed as the Company's Auditor with effect from 15 July 2022.

This appointment follows the resignation of MGI Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd ("MGI").

In accordance with section 327C(2) of the Corporations Act, Hall Chadwick will hold office until the Company's next Annual General Meeting at which time the shareholders will be requested to formally approve the appointment of the new auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to thank MGI and their team for their assistance and services to the Company in the past few years.

Authorised by the Board,

Xuekun Li

Company Secretary

Kemao Industries Limited

A.C.N 625 928 216

Address: 20/217 Hay St, Subiaco WA6008

Tel: +61- 413041820

Email: info@kmgroup.cn

Disclaimer

Kemao Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 172 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 38,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
