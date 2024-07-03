Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-Year Financial Report 2024 on July 17, 2024

Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for the period January-June 2024 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).

Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time). At the webcast, Kemira's President and CEO Antti Salminen and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed atkemira.com/investors.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.

You can attend the Q&A session via conference call. You can access the teleconference by registering on the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50047138

After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question please, dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

