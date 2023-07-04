Kemira Oyj, Press Release, July 4, 2023 at 09.00 am (EEST)
Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2023 on July 18, 2023
Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2023 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time). At the webcast, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed at kemira.com/investors.
The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via conference call. You can access the teleconference by registering on the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1008734. After the registration you will be provided with the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@kemira.com
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. We provide the best-suited products and services to improve our customers' product quality, process, and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment, and energy sectors. In 2022, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 3.6 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com
