Invitation: Kemira to publish Half-year Financial Report 2023 on July 18, 2023

Kemira Oyj will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the period January-June 2023 on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time). At the webcast, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed at kemira.com/investors .

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above-mentioned company website.

You can attend the Q&A session via conference call. You can access the teleconference by registering on the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1008734 . After the registration you will be provided with the phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

