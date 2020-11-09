Log in
11/09/2020 | 04:08am EST

Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, November 9, 2020 at 11.00 am (EET)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Chairman of the Board Jari Paasikivi has purchased 7,500 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Paasikivi, Jari
Position: Chairman of the Board
Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20201109093128_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 320 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 188 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 149 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(5): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.72 EUR
(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 10.71 EUR
(7): Volume: 354 Unit price: 10.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 2,334 Volume weighted average price: 10.72189 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 369 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(2): Volume: 149 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(3): Volume: 332 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 850 Volume weighted average price: 10.71828 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 240 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 439 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 364 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 351 Unit price: 10.72 EUR
(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.72 EUR
(6): Volume: 73 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1,667 Volume weighted average price: 10.73353 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 470 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 470 Volume weighted average price: 10.73 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 122 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.73 EUR
(6): Volume: 208 Unit price: 10.72 EUR
(7): Volume: 150 Unit price: 10.71 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 2,179 Volume weighted average price: 10.73797 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 241,868 shares

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:07:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 2 880 M 2 880 M
Net income 2020 136 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2020 808 M 961 M 961 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 5,24%
Capitalization 1 645 M 1 956 M 1 957 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 999
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,66 €
Last Close Price 10,76 €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ-18.85%1 956
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.39%58 837
BASF SE-25.27%54 954
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-7.13%43 752
ROYAL DSM N.V.27.95%29 945
FMC CORPORATION8.86%14 099
