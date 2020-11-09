Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, November 9, 2020 at 11.00 am (EET)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Chairman of the Board Jari Paasikivi has purchased 7,500 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Paasikivi, Jari

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20201109093128_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 320 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 188 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 149 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(5): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.72 EUR

(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 10.71 EUR

(7): Volume: 354 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

(8): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 2,334 Volume weighted average price: 10.72189 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 369 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(2): Volume: 149 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(3): Volume: 332 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 850 Volume weighted average price: 10.71828 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 240 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 439 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 364 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 351 Unit price: 10.72 EUR

(5): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.72 EUR

(6): Volume: 73 Unit price: 10.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 1,667 Volume weighted average price: 10.73353 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 470 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 470 Volume weighted average price: 10.73 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 122 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 199 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10.73 EUR

(6): Volume: 208 Unit price: 10.72 EUR

(7): Volume: 150 Unit price: 10.71 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2,179 Volume weighted average price: 10.73797 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 241,868 shares