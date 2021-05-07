Log in
    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Kristian Pullola has received Kemira's shares as part of remuneration of the Board

05/07/2021 | 09:20am EDT
Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, May 7, 2021 at 4.15 pm (EEST)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Kristian Pullola has received Kemira's shares as part of remuneration of the Board

On March 24, 2021 the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares and 60% is paid in cash. In accordance with this resolution shares have been transferred to Kristian Pullola, Member of the Board, as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristian Pullola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20210507140150_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,271 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,271 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 1,271 shares

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. In 2020, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
