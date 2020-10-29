Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, October 29, 2020 at 10.30 am (EET)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Rosendal, Jari
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20201029095117_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 409 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 156 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 450 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(7): Volume: 490 Unit price: 10.59 EURAggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 2,145 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 170 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 418 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(6): Volume: 325 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1,338 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 717 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 125,840 shares

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:39:13 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KEMIRA OYJ
04:40aKEMIRA OYJ : Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosen..
PU
04:30aKEMIRA OYJ : Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosen..
AQ
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Q3 2020 Conference call transcript
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the ..
AQ
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Q3 2020 Interim Report
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Q3 2020 result presentation
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the ..
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY- : Profitability remained strong
PU
10/27KEMIRA OYJ : Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
Net income 2020 136 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2020 808 M 949 M 949 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,34%
Capitalization 1 613 M 1 897 M 1 895 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 106
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,66 €
Last Close Price 10,55 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ-20.44%1 897
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.31%58 176
BASF SE-25.27%54 707
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.98%42 085
ROYAL DSM N.V.17.92%28 165
FMC CORPORATION3.05%13 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group