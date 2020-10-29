Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, October 29, 2020 at 10.30 am (EET)
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares
Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Rosendal, Jari
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20201029095117_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 409 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 156 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 450 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(7): Volume: 490 Unit price: 10.59 EURAggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 2,145 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 170 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(5): Volume: 418 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(6): Volume: 325 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 1,338 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(3): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 717 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 125,840 shares