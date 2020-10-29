Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, October 29, 2020 at 10.30 am (EET)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Rosendal, Jari

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20201029095117_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 409 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(3): Volume: 156 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 450 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(6): Volume: 164 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(7): Volume: 490 Unit price: 10.59 EURAggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2,145 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(2): Volume: 170 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(5): Volume: 418 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(6): Volume: 325 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 1,338 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 190 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(3): Volume: 88 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 10.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 717 Volume weighted average price: 10.59 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 125,840 shares

