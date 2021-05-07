Kemira Oyj, Managers' transactions, May 7, 2021 at 4.15 pm (EEST)
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Timo Lappalainen has received Kemira's shares as part of remuneration of the Board
On March 24, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares and 60% is paid in cash. In accordance with this resolution shares have been transferred to Timo Lappalainen, Member of the Board, as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lappalainen, Timo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20210507124320_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-07
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,589 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,589 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 13,031 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. In 2020, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
