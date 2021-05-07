Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Werner Fuhrmann has received Kemira's shares as part of remuneration of the Board

On March 24, 2021 the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares and 60% is paid in cash. In accordance with this resolution shares have been transferred to Werner Fuhrmann, Member of the Board, as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fuhrmann, Werner

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20210507132151_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,271 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,271 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 2,880 shares