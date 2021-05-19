Log in
    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

05/19/2021 | 05:36am EDT
Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, May 19, 2021 at 12.30 pm (EEST)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

On May 19, 2021 a total of 2,772 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2019 and 2020 performance periods. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,215,073 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. In 2020, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Timo Antero Lappalainen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
