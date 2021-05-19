Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

On May 19, 2021 a total of 2,772 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2019 and 2020 performance periods. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,215,073 own shares.