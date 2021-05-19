Kemira Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, May 19, 2021 at 12.30 pm (EEST)
Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares
On May 19, 2021 a total of 2,772 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.
The return is related to the share issues announced on March 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2019 and 2020 performance periods. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.
After the return, the company holds a total of 2,215,073 own shares.
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. In 2020, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
