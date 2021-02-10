Log in
Kemira Oyj : Chemicals Oy cooperation negotiations concluded in Äetsä

02/10/2021 | 06:49am EST
Kemira Chemicals Oy has concluded the cooperation negotiations in Äetsä, Finland, on February 8, 2021. As a result of the negotiations Kemira Chemicals will close the Äetsä chlorate site manufacturing line II permanently. Therefore, the need for employment declines materially and permanently. This leads to nine jobs being discontinued and to changes in the operations and maintenance organization. The objective of these changes to reduce costs and the site dependency on external services in key operations.

In practice seven employees will be made redundant. Organizational changes require work time and job description changes and transfers of tasks that will affect part of the workforce.

The objective is to complete the above-mentioned actions by February 22, 2021.

More information:

Janne Haltamo
Site Manager
janne.haltamo (a) kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


