Kemira Oyj : Chemicals Oy cooperation negotiations concluded in Äetsä

Kemira Chemicals Oy has concluded the cooperation negotiations in Äetsä, Finland, on February 8, 2021. As a result of the negotiations Kemira Chemicals will close the Äetsä chlorate site manufacturing line II permanently. Therefore, the need for employment declines materially and permanently. This leads to nine jobs being discontinued and to changes in the operations and maintenance organization. The objective of these changes to reduce costs and the site dependency on external services in key operations.

In practice seven employees will be made redundant. Organizational changes require work time and job description changes and transfers of tasks that will affect part of the workforce.

The objective is to complete the above-mentioned actions by February 22, 2021.

