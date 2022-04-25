Kemira Oyj : EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - among the top 1% of companies in the world

Kemira's EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - Kemira among the top 1% of companies in the world

Kemira has again been awarded the Platinum level rating by the global sustainability rating platform EcoVadis. A total score improved to 78 out of 100 (73/100 in 2021) putting Kemira among the top 1% of companies in the world.

This is the second time Kemira is awarded with the Platinum level. This achievement reflects Kemira's long-standing commitment to sustainability and transparency in our ESG reporting. Kemira's scores in both environment and procurement improved significantly.

"Sustainability is the key driver of Kemira's long term strategy. Our focus is in supporting our customers to be more sustainable, reducing our own climate impact, enabling circular economy, managing water sustainably and ensuring health and safety. We continuously develop our ESG reporting to ensure transparency towards all our stakeholders and to make our transformation visible. I'm very proud of our team effort across the organization which is now reflected again in our EcoVadis score", says Rasmus Pinomaa, Director, Corporate Sustainability.

Kemira's sustainability agenda is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2021 Kemira expanded its commitment to the UN SDGs with SDG8; Decent work and economic growth in addition to the environmental commitments to SDG6, SDG12 and SDG13. It brought a bigger emphasis on social and economic sustainability, supporting our focus on safety, people and sustainable profitable growth

EcoVadisis a collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis methodology framework assesses companies' policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis methodology is based on the international sustainability standards of the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and ISO 26000.