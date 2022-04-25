Log in
Kemira's EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - Kemira among the top 1% of companies in the world
AQ
KEMIRA OYJ : EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - among the top 1% of companies in the world
PU
INVITATION : Kemira to publish January-March 2022 results on April 27, 2022
PU
Kemira Oyj : EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - among the top 1% of companies in the world

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Kemira Oyj, Press Release, April 25, 2022 at 11.15 am (EEST)

Kemira's EcoVadis sustainability rating again Platinum level - Kemira among the top 1% of companies in the world

Kemira has again been awarded the Platinum level rating by the global sustainability rating platform EcoVadis. A total score improved to 78 out of 100 (73/100 in 2021) putting Kemira among the top 1% of companies in the world.

This is the second time Kemira is awarded with the Platinum level. This achievement reflects Kemira's long-standing commitment to sustainability and transparency in our ESG reporting. Kemira's scores in both environment and procurement improved significantly.

"Sustainability is the key driver of Kemira's long term strategy. Our focus is in supporting our customers to be more sustainable, reducing our own climate impact, enabling circular economy, managing water sustainably and ensuring health and safety. We continuously develop our ESG reporting to ensure transparency towards all our stakeholders and to make our transformation visible. I'm very proud of our team effort across the organization which is now reflected again in our EcoVadis score", says Rasmus Pinomaa, Director, Corporate Sustainability.

Kemira's sustainability agenda is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2021 Kemira expanded its commitment to the UN SDGs with SDG8; Decent work and economic growth in addition to the environmental commitments to SDG6, SDG12 and SDG13. It brought a bigger emphasis on social and economic sustainability, supporting our focus on safety, people and sustainable profitable growth

EcoVadisis a collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The EcoVadis methodology framework assesses companies' policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis methodology is based on the international sustainability standards of the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and ISO 26000.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Rasmus Pinomaa, Director, Corporate Sustainability
Tel. +358 40 586 3705

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and energy industry. In 2021, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Kemira Oyj published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
