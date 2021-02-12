Kemira Oyj : Embracing circularity in water treatment

This year, in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kemira is hosting a series of webinars discussing the optimization of sustainability performance in water treatment. This first webinar of the series drills into the topic of circularity, recycling and waste-to-value as well as the responsible production and use of chemicals. Topics featured will include:

Wastewater treatment plants' role in nutrient recovery, particularly in terms of phosphorus

Making the most out of sludge as a resource

The role of coagulants in circular economy, both in terms of production footprint and end-use handprint

Optimizing processes and chemical consumption with latest digital technologies

Join our experts in this 45-minute live webinar, hosted on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 pm CET / 9 am EST. If you're unable to join the live session, don't worry - register anyway and we'll send the recording to you afterwards.