Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 03:05:45 am
13.975 EUR   -0.89%
02/11KEMIRA OYJ : Embracing circularity in water treatment
PU
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Logs Higher FY20 Profit As EBITDA Jumps 20%
MT
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kemira Oyj : Embracing circularity in water treatment

02/12/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Speakers

Leon Korving

Theme Coordinator, Phosphate Recovery, Wetsus

Bengt Hansen

Manager, Applications Development, Industry & Water, Kemira

Helsingborg, Sweden

Wetsus website

This year, in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kemira is hosting a series of webinars discussing the optimization of sustainability performance in water treatment. This first webinar of the series drills into the topic of circularity, recycling and waste-to-value as well as the responsible production and use of chemicals. Topics featured will include:

  • Wastewater treatment plants' role in nutrient recovery, particularly in terms of phosphorus
  • Making the most out of sludge as a resource
  • The role of coagulants in circular economy, both in terms of production footprint and end-use handprint
  • Optimizing processes and chemical consumption with latest digital technologies

Join our experts in this 45-minute live webinar, hosted on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 pm CET / 9 am EST. If you're unable to join the live session, don't worry - register anyway and we'll send the recording to you afterwards.

Register
Share

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEMIRA OYJ
02/11KEMIRA OYJ : Embracing circularity in water treatment
PU
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Logs Higher FY20 Profit As EBITDA Jumps 20%
MT
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Financial Statements Bulletin 2020
PU
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Financial Statements 2020 result presentation
PU
02/10KEMIRA OYJ'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BU : Strong performance during a challenging y..
PU
02/10KEMIRA OYJ'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BU : Strong performance during a challenging y..
AQ
02/10KEMIRA OYJ : Chemicals Oy cooperation negotiations concluded in Äetsä
PU
02/09KEMIRA OYJ : Future-proofing water treatment with digital technologies
PU
02/09KEMIRA OYJ : Exploring sustainable water treatment solutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 429 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
Net income 2020 145 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2020 814 M 987 M 987 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 2 156 M 2 615 M 2 614 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 999
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,66 €
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Spread / Highest target 2,84%
Spread / Average Target -3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ8.96%2 615
BASF SE3.75%74 831
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-0.64%71 154
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.11%37 747
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.16%29 863
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION16.22%16 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ