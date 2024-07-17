January-June 2024
Half-year Financial Report
2 (39)
Table of contents
January-June 2024 Half-year Financial Report
Financials of January-June 2024
Executive summary
Consolidated Income Statement
21
Key figures and ratios
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
21
Financial performance Q2 2024
Consolidated Balance Sheet
22
Financial performance January-June2024
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
23
Financial position and cash flow
11
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
24
Capital expenditure
11
Research & Development
11
Group key figures
26
Human resources
11
Definitions of key figures
29
Sustainability
12
Reconciliation to IFRS figures
30
Segments
13
Pulp & Paper
13
Notes for January-June 2024 Half-year Financial Report
Industry & Water
15
1
Quarterly segment information
32
Kemira Oyj's shares and shareholders
17
2
Changes in property, plants and equipment
34
Authorization
17
3
Changes in goodwill and other intangible assets
34
Dividend
17
4
Changes in right-of-useassets
34
Short-termrisks and uncertainties
17
5
Derivative instruments
35
Events after the review period
18
6
Fair value of financial assets
35
Outlook for 2024
19
7
Fair value of financial liabilities
36
8
Business combinations
37
9
Assets held for sale
37
10
Contingent liabilities and litigation
38
11
Related party
38
12
Basis of preparation and accounting principles
39
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
39
13
Events after the review period
39
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
3 (39)
Considerable volume growth and profitability improvement following continued end-market recovery
Second quarter:
Kemira divested its Oil & Gas (O&G)-related portfolio on February 2, 2024. All comparisons in this report are made to the comparison period, which includes the Oil & Gas-related portfolio. Kemira's H1 2024 figures include around EUR 45 million of revenue and around EUR 3 million of operative EBITDA from Oil & Gas. Kemira has also presented Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures and performance in the relevant parts of the report, which reflect the underlying business performance of Kemira's Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water segments. Kemira's management follows the Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures. The adjusted figures for the comparison period are also available in a separate stock exchange release, published on February 9, 2024 and on kemira.com/investors. Kemira's outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas-related portfolio until the closing date of the divestment, February 2, 2024.
Q2 2024 performance, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted revenue increased by 3% to EUR 733.4 million (709.1). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased by 1% as growth in the Industry & Water segment compensated for the slight decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased considerably year-on-year while sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially, sales volumes increased slightly and sales prices declined slightly.
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased by 5% to EUR 140.5 million (133.3), following improvement in both segments. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.8%).
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT increased by 5% to EUR 94.0 million (89.6).
Q2 2024 performance, unadjusted for Oil & Gas divestment
- Revenue decreased by 13% to EUR 733.4 million (840.1).
- Operative EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 140.5 million (151.0). The operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.0%). The operative EBITDA margin improved in both segments, particularly in the Industry & Water segment. EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR
- million (147.4). The differences between operative and reported figures are explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
- Operative EBIT decreased by 7% to EUR 94.0 million (100.9). EBIT decreased by 7% to EUR
- million (97.2).
- Cash flow from operating activities was strong at EUR 109.4 million (142.9).
- EPS (diluted) decreased by 4% to EUR 0.40 (0.42) due to the divestment of Oil & Gas and Kemira's decision to close its operations in Argentina.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
January-June 2024 performance, unadjusted for Oil & Gas divestment
- Revenue decreased by 14% to EUR 1,496.7 million (1,746.1).
- Operative EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 303.0 million (343.7). The operative EBITDA margin increased to 20.2% (19.7%), driven by improvement in the Industry & Water segment. EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 291.2 million (331.5). The differences between operative and reported figures are explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
- Operative EBIT decreased by 13% to EUR 211.6 million (242.8). EBIT decreased by 13% to EUR 199.9 million (230.6).
- Cash flow from operating activities was strong, at EUR 207.1 million (239.6).
- EPS (diluted) decreased by 13% to EUR 0.89 (1.02), mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
January-June 2024 performance, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted revenue decreased by 3% to EUR 1,452.2 million (1,504.6). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 4% following revenue decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased in both segments. Sales prices decreased, particularly in Pulp & Paper, as sales prices for energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals declined, relative to an elevated comparison period.
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA decreased by 1% to EUR 299.7 million (302.8) due to lower operative EBITDA in Pulp & Paper. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin was strong at 20.6% (20.1%) following improvement in Industry & Water.
- The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT decreased by 3% to EUR 208.4 million (214.0).
Outlook for 2024 (upgraded on June 10, 2024)
R e v e n u e
Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,800 and EUR 3,200 million in 2024 (reported 2023 revenue: EUR 3,383.7 million).
4 (39)
Operative EBITDA
Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million in 2024 (reported 2023 operative EBITDA: EUR 666.7 million).
Assumptions behind the outlook (updated on June 10, 2024)
Kemira's end-market demand (in volumes) is expected to grow in 2024 following expected gradual demand recovery in the pulp and paper market. The water treatment market is also expected to grow in 2024. Input costs are expected to remain rather stable during the year. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, supply chain or Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. Foreign exchange rates are expected to remain at approximately current levels. The outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas business until February 2, 2024, the closing date of the divestment transaction.
Previous outlook for 2024 (published on April 26, 2024)
Revenue
Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,700 and EUR 3,200 million in 2024 (reported 2023 revenue: EUR 3,383.7 million).
Operative EBITDA
Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 480 and EUR 580 million in 2024 (reported 2023 operative EBITDA: EUR 666.7 million).
Assumptions behind the outlook
Kemira's end-market demand (in volumes) is expected to grow slightly in 2024 following expected gradual demand recovery in the pulp and paper market. The water treatment market is expected to remain steady in 2024. Input costs are expected to remain rather stable during the year. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, supply chain or Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. There is uncertainty related to the political strikes in Finland and their implications on Kemira's customers and Kemira. Foreign exchange rates are expected to remain at approximately current levels. The outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas business until February 2, 2024, the closing date of the divestment transaction.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
Kemira's President & CEO, Antti Salminen:
"Our end-markets continued to recover during the second quarter and Kemira's performance was solid, particularly in Industry & Water. I was pleased to see considerable year-on-year sales volume growth as well as slight volume growth from the previous quarter. Organic revenue growth during the quarter was 1% as good growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline in Pulp & Paper. As in Q1 2024, sales prices declined, mainly due to lower sales prices for energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased to EUR 140 million during the quarter. The operative EBITDA margin was 19.2% in Q2 2024, driven by continued strong performance in Industry & Water. In addition, cash flow continued to be strong, which demonstrates our resilient and cash-generative business model.
This past quarter marked my first full quarter as Kemira's President & CEO. We continued to review our strategic initiatives and financial targets during the quarter, to accelerate the execution of our strategy. Profitable growth remains at the core of our strategy both organically and inorganically; a target which is well supported by our record-strong balance sheet. In early July, we announced our entry into the activated carbon market for micropollutant removal by acquiring an activated carbon reactivation facility in the UK. This is our first step in this market, which we find attractive due to its growth profile. We are in a good position to enter this attractive growth market thanks to our strong market positions in wastewater treatment in Europe and in the US. In early July, we also announced a coagulant capacity expansion in Spain, to meet increasing market needs for biogas applications and phosphorus removal in particular. This expansion is yet another step on our way to significantly expand our water treatment business.
The pulp and paper market continued to recover during the second quarter. Kemira's Pulp & Paper segment's sales volumes increased by about 10% year-on-year while sales prices declined year-on-year, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. As a result, our organic growth during Q2 2024 was slightly negative. The operative EBITDA margin was 16.5%, year-on-year improvement, but lower sequentially following seasonal patterns in pricing and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks.
In Industry & Water, market demand continued to recover, particularly in industrial water treatment. Kemira's Industry & Water segment's organic growth was 3% during the quarter,
5 (39)
driven by higher sales volumes. We saw higher sales volumes both year-on-year and sequentially. Sales prices declined slightly, both year-on-year and sequentially. The segment's consistently strong margin performance continued during the quarter, with the operative EBITDA margin at 22.6%.
Going forward, we look at the rest of 2024 with confidence. We upgraded our outlook for 2024 in mid-June, thanks to the continued recovery of our end-markets. As announced in June, we expect revenue to be between EUR 2,800 and 3,200 million and operative EBITDA to be between EUR 540 and 640 million in 2024. In terms of the next steps in our strategy, we will host a Capital Markets Day on September 26 where we will give an update on strategic initiatives as well as on financial targets."
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS
Apr-Jun
Apr-JunJan-JunJan-JunJan-Dec
EUR million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Revenue
733.4
840.1
1,496.7
1,746.1
3,383.7
Revenue, O&G divestment adjusted
733.4
709.1
1,452.2
1,504.6
2,889.0
Operative EBITDA
140.5
151.0
303.0
343.7
666.7
Operative EBITDA, O&G divestment adjusted
140.5
133.3
299.7
302.8
595.9
Operative EBITDA, %
19.2
18.0
20.2
19.7
19.7
Operative EBITDA %, O&G divestment adjusted
19.2
18.8
20.6
20.1
20.6
EBITDA
137.1
147.4
291.2
331.5
540.0
EBITDA, %
18.7
17.5
19.5
19.0
16.0
Operative EBIT
94.0
100.9
211.6
242.8
463.0
Operative EBIT, O&G divestment adjusted
94.0
89.6
208.4
214.0
415.5
Operative EBIT, %
12.8
12.0
14.1
13.9
13.7
Operative EBIT %, O&G divestment adjusted
12.8
12.6
14.4
14.2
14.4
EBIT
90.7
97.2
199.9
230.6
336.4
EBIT, %
12.4
11.6
13.4
13.2
9.9
Net profit for the period
65.4
67.7
144.4
163.2
211.3
Earnings per share, diluted, EUR
0.40
0.42
0.89
1.02
1.28
Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are made to the corresponding period in 2023.
Kemira provides certain financial performance measures (alternative performance measures) that are not defined by IFRS. Kemira believes that alternative performance measures followed by capital markets and Kemira management, such as revenue growth in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments (=organic growth), EBITDA, operative EBITDA, operative EBIT, cash flow after investing activities, and gearing, provide useful information on Kemira's comparable business performance and financial position. Selected alternative performance measures are also used as performance criteria in remuneration.
6 (39)
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Jan-JunJan-JunJan-Dec
EUR million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Capital employed*
2,032.1
2,221.5
2,032.1
2,221.5
2,155.5
Capital employed*, O&G divestment adjusted
1,897.8
1,879.6
1,897.8
1,879.6
1,856.0
Operative ROCE*, %
21.3
21.0
21.3
21.0
21.5
Operative ROCE*, %, O&G divestment adjusted
21.6
22.4
21.6
22.4
22.4
ROCE*, %
15.0
20.1
15.0
20.1
15.6
Cash flow from operating activities
109.4
142.9
207.1
239.6
546.0
Capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions
35.0
48.8
61.2
77.9
204.9
Capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions, O&G
divestment adjusted
35.0
44.4
61.2
71.1
187.7
Capital expenditure
35.0
48.8
61.2
79.7
206.8
Cash flow after investing activities
70.4
103.3
249.2
169.8
349.3
Equity ratio, % at period-end
53
48
53
48
48
Equity per share, EUR
11.03
10.51
11.03
10.51
10.84
Gearing, % at period-end
21
41
21
41
32
*12-month rolling average
Kemira's alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation from the equivalent IFRS measures, and alternative performance measures should be read in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Definitions of the alternative performance measures can be found in the definitions of the key figures in this report, as well as at www.kemira.com > Investors > Financial information. All the figures in this report have been individually rounded and consequently the sum of the individual figures may deviate slightly from the total figure presented.
Revenue
Operative EBITDA and operative EBITDA margin
840.1
828.7
808.8
763.3
733.4
151.0
160.3
162.7
162.5
140.5
19.3%
20.1%
21.3%
19.2%
18.0%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
Financial performance in Q2 2024
Revenue decreased by 13% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas, but revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased by 1%. Revenue growth in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, in the Industry & Water segment compensated for the slight decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased considerably year-on-year while sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially, sales volumes increased slightly while sales prices declined slightly.
Apr-Jun 2024
Apr-Jun 2023
Organic
Currency
Acq. & div.
Revenue
EUR million
EUR million
∆%
growth, %
impact, %
impact, %
Pulp & Paper
412.4
421.2
-2
-1
0
-1
Industry & Water
321.0
418.9
-23
+3
0
-31
Total
733.4
840.1
-13
+1
0
-16
Industry & Water,
O&G divestment
adjusted
321.0
287.9
+12
Total, O&G
divestment
adjusted
733.4
709.1
+3
Industry & Water, O&G divestment adjusted revenue, of EUR 321 million includes contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals (acquirer of Kemira's Oil & Gas business). Organic growth excludes the impact of contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals.
7 (39)
Variance analysis, EUR million
Apr-Jun
Operative EBITDA, 2023
151.0
Sales volumes
+27.6
Sales prices
-51.8
Variable costs
+47.6
Fixed costs
-11.7
Currency exchange
-2.2
Others
-1.4
Divestments
-18.8
Operative EBITDA, 2024
140.5
Apr-Jun 2024
Apr-Jun 2023
Apr-Jun 2024
Apr-Jun 2023
Operative EBITDA
EUR million
EUR million
∆%
%-margin
%-margin
Pulp & Paper
67.9
65.2
+4
16.5
15.5
Industry & Water
72.6
85.8
-15
22.6
20.5
Total
140.5
151.0
-7
19.2
18.0
Industry & Water, O&G
divestment adjusted
72.6
68.1
+7
22.6
23.7
Total, O&G divestment
adjusted
140.5
133.3
+5
19.2
18.8
Operative EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 140.5 million (151.0) due to the divestment of Oil
- Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased by 5%, to EUR 140.5 million (133.3), following improvement in both segments. Successful variable cost management and higher sales volumes compensated for lower sales prices. The operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.0%) following improvement in both segments, particularly in the Industry & Water segment. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.8%).
EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 137.1 million (147.4). The difference between it and operative EBITDA is explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period were mainly related to portfolio actions, including a loss from the divestment of most of our colorants business.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
Items affecting comparability, EUR million
Apr-Jun 2024
Apr-Jun 2023
Within EBITDA
-3.3
-3.7
Pulp & Paper
-0.9
-1.3
Industry & Water
-2.4
-2.4
Within depreciation, amortization and impairments
0.0
0.0
Pulp & Paper
0.0
0.0
Industry & Water
0.0
0.0
Total items affecting comparability in EBIT
-3.3
-3.7
Depreciation, amortization and impairments were EUR 46.4 million (50.1), including EUR
2.2 million (1.8) in amortization of purchase price allocation.
8 (39)
Operative EBIT decreased by 7% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT increased by 5%. EBIT decreased by 7%, and the difference between it and operative EBIT is explained by items affecting comparability, which are described in the EBITDA section above. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period are also described above.
Net finance costs totaled EUR -6.6 million (-12.1). The decrease was driven by lower net debt and resulting lower net interest expenses. Income taxes were EUR -18.7 million (-17.4).
Net profit for the period decreased by 3%, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas and Kemira's decision to close its operations in Argentina.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
Financial performance in January-June 2024
Revenue decreased by 14% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas, but revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 4%. This was due to decline in the Pulp & Paper segment as sales prices for energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals declined, relative to an elevated comparison period. Sales volumes increased in both segments. Sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals.
Jan-Jun 2024
Jan-Jun 2023
Organic
Currency
Acq. & div.
Revenue
EUR million
EUR million
∆%
growth, %
impact, %
impact, %
Pulp & Paper
835.3
925.8
-10
-7
0
-2
Industry & Water
661.5
820.3
-19
0
0
-24
Total
1,496.7
1,746.1
-14
-4
0
-12
Industry & Water,
O&G divestment
adjusted
616.9
578.8
+7
Total, O&G
divestment adjusted
1,452.2
1,504.6
-3
Industry & Water, O&G divestment adjusted revenue, of EUR 616.9 million includes contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals (acquirer of Kemira's Oil & Gas business). Organic growth excludes the impact of contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals.
Geographically, the revenue split was as follows: EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) 52% (50%), the Americas 38% (42%), and Asia Pacific 10% (8%).
9 (39)
Variance analysis, EUR million
Jan-Jun
Operative EBITDA, 2023
343.7
Sales volumes
+34.4
Sales prices
-134.7
Variable costs
+120.2
Fixed costs
-16.4
Currency exchange
-2.4
Others
-2.4
Divestments
-39.4
Operative EBITDA, 2024
303.0
Jan-Jun 2024
Jan-Jun 2023
Jan-Jun 2024
Jan-Jun 2023
Operative EBITDA
EUR million
EUR million
∆%
%-margin
%-margin
Pulp & Paper
156.1
174.6
-11
18.7
18.9
Industry & Water
146.9
169.1
-13
22.2
20.6
Total
303.0
343.7
-12
20.2
19.7
Industry & Water,
O&G divestment
adjusted
143.6
128.2
+12
23.3
22.1
Total, O&G
divestment adjusted
299.7
302.8
-1
20.6
20.1
Operative EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 303.0 million (343.7), mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA decreased by 1%, to EUR 299.7 million (302.8), due to lower operative EBITDA in Pulp & Paper. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA in Industry & Water grew significantly. The operative EBITDA margin increased to 20.2% (19.7%). The Oil & Gas adjusted operative EBITDA margin was strong, at 20.6% (20.1%), following improvement in Industry & Water.
EBITDA decreased by 12%, to EUR 291.2 million (331.5). The difference between it and operative EBITDA is explained by items affecting comparability. Items affecting comparability were mainly related to the loss from the divestment of Oil & Gas. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period mainly consisted of a loss from the divestment of most of our colorants business.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
Items affecting comparability, EUR million
Jan-Jun 2024
Jan-Jun 2023
Within EBITDA
-11.8
-12.1
Pulp & Paper
-1.1
-9.8
Industry & Water
-10.7
-2.4
Within depreciation, amortization and impairments
0.0
0.0
Pulp & Paper
0.0
0.0
Industry & Water
0.0
0.0
Total
-11.8
-12.1
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments were EUR 91.3 million (100.9), including
the EUR 2.9 million (3.7) amortization of purchase price allocation.
10 (39)
Operative EBIT decreased by 13% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT decreased by 3%. EBIT decreased by 13% and the difference between the two is explained by items affecting comparability, which are described in the EBITDA section above. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period are also described in the EBITDA section above.
Net finance costs totaled EUR -14.9 million (-22.9). The decrease was driven by lower net debt and resulting lower net interest expenses. Income taxes were EUR -40.5 million (-44.6), with the reported tax rate being 22% (21%). Net profit for the period decreased by 11%, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report
