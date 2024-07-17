January-June 2024

Half-year Financial Report

Table of contents

January-June 2024 Half-year Financial Report

Financials of January-June 2024

Executive summary

Consolidated Income Statement

Key figures and ratios

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Financial performance Q2 2024

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Financial performance January-June2024

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Financial position and cash flow

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Capital expenditure

Research & Development

Group key figures

Human resources

Definitions of key figures

Sustainability

Reconciliation to IFRS figures

Segments

Pulp & Paper

Notes for January-June 2024 Half-year Financial Report

15

Quarterly segment information

Kemira Oyj's shares and shareholders

2

34

17

Changes in goodwill and other intangible assets

Dividend

4

34

17

Derivative instruments

Events after the review period

6

35

19

Fair value of financial liabilities

8

37

Assets held for sale

10

38

Related party

12

39

39

Events after the review period

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Considerable volume growth and profitability improvement following continued end-market recovery

Second quarter:

Kemira divested its Oil & Gas (O&G)-related portfolio on February 2, 2024. All comparisons in this report are made to the comparison period, which includes the Oil & Gas-related portfolio. Kemira's H1 2024 figures include around EUR 45 million of revenue and around EUR 3 million of operative EBITDA from Oil & Gas. Kemira has also presented Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures and performance in the relevant parts of the report, which reflect the underlying business performance of Kemira's Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water segments. Kemira's management follows the Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures. The adjusted figures for the comparison period are also available in a separate stock exchange release, published on February 9, 2024 and on kemira.com/investors. Kemira's outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas-related portfolio until the closing date of the divestment, February 2, 2024.

Q2 2024 performance, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted

  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted revenue increased by 3% to EUR 733.4 million (709.1). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased by 1% as growth in the Industry & Water segment compensated for the slight decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased considerably year-on-year while sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially, sales volumes increased slightly and sales prices declined slightly.
  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased by 5% to EUR 140.5 million (133.3), following improvement in both segments. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.8%).
  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT increased by 5% to EUR 94.0 million (89.6).

Q2 2024 performance, unadjusted for Oil & Gas divestment

  • Revenue decreased by 13% to EUR 733.4 million (840.1).
  • Operative EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 140.5 million (151.0). The operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.0%). The operative EBITDA margin improved in both segments, particularly in the Industry & Water segment. EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR
    1. million (147.4). The differences between operative and reported figures are explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
  • Operative EBIT decreased by 7% to EUR 94.0 million (100.9). EBIT decreased by 7% to EUR
    1. million (97.2).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was strong at EUR 109.4 million (142.9).
  • EPS (diluted) decreased by 4% to EUR 0.40 (0.42) due to the divestment of Oil & Gas and Kemira's decision to close its operations in Argentina.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

January-June 2024 performance, unadjusted for Oil & Gas divestment

  • Revenue decreased by 14% to EUR 1,496.7 million (1,746.1).
  • Operative EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 303.0 million (343.7). The operative EBITDA margin increased to 20.2% (19.7%), driven by improvement in the Industry & Water segment. EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 291.2 million (331.5). The differences between operative and reported figures are explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas.
  • Operative EBIT decreased by 13% to EUR 211.6 million (242.8). EBIT decreased by 13% to EUR 199.9 million (230.6).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was strong, at EUR 207.1 million (239.6).
  • EPS (diluted) decreased by 13% to EUR 0.89 (1.02), mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas.

January-June 2024 performance, Oil & Gas divestment adjusted

  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted revenue decreased by 3% to EUR 1,452.2 million (1,504.6). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 4% following revenue decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased in both segments. Sales prices decreased, particularly in Pulp & Paper, as sales prices for energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals declined, relative to an elevated comparison period.
  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA decreased by 1% to EUR 299.7 million (302.8) due to lower operative EBITDA in Pulp & Paper. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin was strong at 20.6% (20.1%) following improvement in Industry & Water.
  • The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT decreased by 3% to EUR 208.4 million (214.0).

Outlook for 2024 (upgraded on June 10, 2024)

R e v e n u e

Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,800 and EUR 3,200 million in 2024 (reported 2023 revenue: EUR 3,383.7 million).

Operative EBITDA

Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million in 2024 (reported 2023 operative EBITDA: EUR 666.7 million).

Assumptions behind the outlook (updated on June 10, 2024)

Kemira's end-market demand (in volumes) is expected to grow in 2024 following expected gradual demand recovery in the pulp and paper market. The water treatment market is also expected to grow in 2024. Input costs are expected to remain rather stable during the year. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, supply chain or Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. Foreign exchange rates are expected to remain at approximately current levels. The outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas business until February 2, 2024, the closing date of the divestment transaction.

Previous outlook for 2024 (published on April 26, 2024)

Revenue

Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,700 and EUR 3,200 million in 2024 (reported 2023 revenue: EUR 3,383.7 million).

Operative EBITDA

Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 480 and EUR 580 million in 2024 (reported 2023 operative EBITDA: EUR 666.7 million).

Assumptions behind the outlook

Kemira's end-market demand (in volumes) is expected to grow slightly in 2024 following expected gradual demand recovery in the pulp and paper market. The water treatment market is expected to remain steady in 2024. Input costs are expected to remain rather stable during the year. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, supply chain or Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. There is uncertainty related to the political strikes in Finland and their implications on Kemira's customers and Kemira. Foreign exchange rates are expected to remain at approximately current levels. The outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas business until February 2, 2024, the closing date of the divestment transaction.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Kemira's President & CEO, Antti Salminen:

"Our end-markets continued to recover during the second quarter and Kemira's performance was solid, particularly in Industry & Water. I was pleased to see considerable year-on-year sales volume growth as well as slight volume growth from the previous quarter. Organic revenue growth during the quarter was 1% as good growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline in Pulp & Paper. As in Q1 2024, sales prices declined, mainly due to lower sales prices for energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased to EUR 140 million during the quarter. The operative EBITDA margin was 19.2% in Q2 2024, driven by continued strong performance in Industry & Water. In addition, cash flow continued to be strong, which demonstrates our resilient and cash-generative business model.

This past quarter marked my first full quarter as Kemira's President & CEO. We continued to review our strategic initiatives and financial targets during the quarter, to accelerate the execution of our strategy. Profitable growth remains at the core of our strategy both organically and inorganically; a target which is well supported by our record-strong balance sheet. In early July, we announced our entry into the activated carbon market for micropollutant removal by acquiring an activated carbon reactivation facility in the UK. This is our first step in this market, which we find attractive due to its growth profile. We are in a good position to enter this attractive growth market thanks to our strong market positions in wastewater treatment in Europe and in the US. In early July, we also announced a coagulant capacity expansion in Spain, to meet increasing market needs for biogas applications and phosphorus removal in particular. This expansion is yet another step on our way to significantly expand our water treatment business.

The pulp and paper market continued to recover during the second quarter. Kemira's Pulp & Paper segment's sales volumes increased by about 10% year-on-year while sales prices declined year-on-year, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. As a result, our organic growth during Q2 2024 was slightly negative. The operative EBITDA margin was 16.5%, year-on-year improvement, but lower sequentially following seasonal patterns in pricing and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks.

In Industry & Water, market demand continued to recover, particularly in industrial water treatment. Kemira's Industry & Water segment's organic growth was 3% during the quarter,

driven by higher sales volumes. We saw higher sales volumes both year-on-year and sequentially. Sales prices declined slightly, both year-on-year and sequentially. The segment's consistently strong margin performance continued during the quarter, with the operative EBITDA margin at 22.6%.

Going forward, we look at the rest of 2024 with confidence. We upgraded our outlook for 2024 in mid-June, thanks to the continued recovery of our end-markets. As announced in June, we expect revenue to be between EUR 2,800 and 3,200 million and operative EBITDA to be between EUR 540 and 640 million in 2024. In terms of the next steps in our strategy, we will host a Capital Markets Day on September 26 where we will give an update on strategic initiatives as well as on financial targets."

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS

Apr-Jun

Apr-JunJan-JunJan-JunJan-Dec

EUR million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Revenue

733.4

840.1

1,496.7

1,746.1

3,383.7

Revenue, O&G divestment adjusted

733.4

709.1

1,452.2

1,504.6

2,889.0

Operative EBITDA

140.5

151.0

303.0

343.7

666.7

Operative EBITDA, O&G divestment adjusted

140.5

133.3

299.7

302.8

595.9

Operative EBITDA, %

19.2

18.0

20.2

19.7

19.7

Operative EBITDA %, O&G divestment adjusted

19.2

18.8

20.6

20.1

20.6

EBITDA

137.1

147.4

291.2

331.5

540.0

EBITDA, %

18.7

17.5

19.5

19.0

16.0

Operative EBIT

94.0

100.9

211.6

242.8

463.0

Operative EBIT, O&G divestment adjusted

94.0

89.6

208.4

214.0

415.5

Operative EBIT, %

12.8

12.0

14.1

13.9

13.7

Operative EBIT %, O&G divestment adjusted

12.8

12.6

14.4

14.2

14.4

EBIT

90.7

97.2

199.9

230.6

336.4

EBIT, %

12.4

11.6

13.4

13.2

9.9

Net profit for the period

65.4

67.7

144.4

163.2

211.3

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR

0.40

0.42

0.89

1.02

1.28

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are made to the corresponding period in 2023.

Kemira provides certain financial performance measures (alternative performance measures) that are not defined by IFRS. Kemira believes that alternative performance measures followed by capital markets and Kemira management, such as revenue growth in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments (=organic growth), EBITDA, operative EBITDA, operative EBIT, cash flow after investing activities, and gearing, provide useful information on Kemira's comparable business performance and financial position. Selected alternative performance measures are also used as performance criteria in remuneration.

Apr-JunApr-Jun

Jan-JunJan-JunJan-Dec

EUR million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Capital employed*

2,032.1

2,221.5

2,032.1

2,221.5

2,155.5

Capital employed*, O&G divestment adjusted

1,897.8

1,879.6

1,897.8

1,879.6

1,856.0

Operative ROCE*, %

21.3

21.0

21.3

21.0

21.5

Operative ROCE*, %, O&G divestment adjusted

21.6

22.4

21.6

22.4

22.4

ROCE*, %

15.0

20.1

15.0

20.1

15.6

Cash flow from operating activities

109.4

142.9

207.1

239.6

546.0

Capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions

35.0

48.8

61.2

77.9

204.9

Capital expenditure, excl. acquisitions, O&G

divestment adjusted

35.0

44.4

61.2

71.1

187.7

Capital expenditure

35.0

48.8

61.2

79.7

206.8

Cash flow after investing activities

70.4

103.3

249.2

169.8

349.3

Equity ratio, % at period-end

53

48

53

48

48

Equity per share, EUR

11.03

10.51

11.03

10.51

10.84

Gearing, % at period-end

21

41

21

41

32

*12-month rolling average

Kemira's alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation from the equivalent IFRS measures, and alternative performance measures should be read in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Definitions of the alternative performance measures can be found in the definitions of the key figures in this report, as well as at www.kemira.com > Investors > Financial information. All the figures in this report have been individually rounded and consequently the sum of the individual figures may deviate slightly from the total figure presented.

Revenue

Operative EBITDA and operative EBITDA margin

840.1

828.7

808.8

763.3

733.4

151.0

160.3

162.7

162.5

140.5

19.3%

20.1%

21.3%

19.2%

18.0%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Financial performance in Q2 2024

Revenue decreased by 13% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas, but revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, increased by 1%. Revenue growth in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, in the Industry & Water segment compensated for the slight decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased considerably year-on-year while sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially, sales volumes increased slightly while sales prices declined slightly.

Apr-Jun 2024

Apr-Jun 2023

Organic

Currency

Acq. & div.

Revenue

EUR million

EUR million

∆%

growth, %

impact, %

impact, %

Pulp & Paper

412.4

421.2

-2

-1

0

-1

Industry & Water

321.0

418.9

-23

+3

0

-31

Total

733.4

840.1

-13

+1

0

-16

Industry & Water,

O&G divestment

adjusted

321.0

287.9

+12

Total, O&G

divestment

adjusted

733.4

709.1

+3

Industry & Water, O&G divestment adjusted revenue, of EUR 321 million includes contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals (acquirer of Kemira's Oil & Gas business). Organic growth excludes the impact of contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals.

Variance analysis, EUR million

Apr-Jun

Operative EBITDA, 2023

151.0

Sales volumes

+27.6

Sales prices

-51.8

Variable costs

+47.6

Fixed costs

-11.7

Currency exchange

-2.2

Others

-1.4

Divestments

-18.8

Operative EBITDA, 2024

140.5

Apr-Jun 2024

Apr-Jun 2023

Apr-Jun 2024

Apr-Jun 2023

Operative EBITDA

EUR million

EUR million

∆%

%-margin

%-margin

Pulp & Paper

67.9

65.2

+4

16.5

15.5

Industry & Water

72.6

85.8

-15

22.6

20.5

Total

140.5

151.0

-7

19.2

18.0

Industry & Water, O&G

divestment adjusted

72.6

68.1

+7

22.6

23.7

Total, O&G divestment

adjusted

140.5

133.3

+5

19.2

18.8

Operative EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 140.5 million (151.0) due to the divestment of Oil

  • Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA increased by 5%, to EUR 140.5 million (133.3), following improvement in both segments. Successful variable cost management and higher sales volumes compensated for lower sales prices. The operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.0%) following improvement in both segments, particularly in the Industry & Water segment. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin increased to 19.2% (18.8%).

EBITDA decreased by 7% to EUR 137.1 million (147.4). The difference between it and operative EBITDA is explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period were mainly related to portfolio actions, including a loss from the divestment of most of our colorants business.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Items affecting comparability, EUR million

Apr-Jun 2024

Apr-Jun 2023

Within EBITDA

-3.3

-3.7

Pulp & Paper

-0.9

-1.3

Industry & Water

-2.4

-2.4

Within depreciation, amortization and impairments

0.0

0.0

Pulp & Paper

0.0

0.0

Industry & Water

0.0

0.0

Total items affecting comparability in EBIT

-3.3

-3.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairments were EUR 46.4 million (50.1), including EUR

2.2 million (1.8) in amortization of purchase price allocation.

Operative EBIT decreased by 7% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT increased by 5%. EBIT decreased by 7%, and the difference between it and operative EBIT is explained by items affecting comparability, which are described in the EBITDA section above. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period are also described above.

Net finance costs totaled EUR -6.6 million (-12.1). The decrease was driven by lower net debt and resulting lower net interest expenses. Income taxes were EUR -18.7 million (-17.4).

Net profit for the period decreased by 3%, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas and Kemira's decision to close its operations in Argentina.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Financial performance in January-June 2024

Revenue decreased by 14% due to the divestment of Oil & Gas, but revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 4%. This was due to decline in the Pulp & Paper segment as sales prices for energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals declined, relative to an elevated comparison period. Sales volumes increased in both segments. Sales prices declined, particularly in energy-intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals.

Jan-Jun 2024

Jan-Jun 2023

Organic

Currency

Acq. & div.

Revenue

EUR million

EUR million

∆%

growth, %

impact, %

impact, %

Pulp & Paper

835.3

925.8

-10

-7

0

-2

Industry & Water

661.5

820.3

-19

0

0

-24

Total

1,496.7

1,746.1

-14

-4

0

-12

Industry & Water,

O&G divestment

adjusted

616.9

578.8

+7

Total, O&G

divestment adjusted

1,452.2

1,504.6

-3

Industry & Water, O&G divestment adjusted revenue, of EUR 616.9 million includes contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals (acquirer of Kemira's Oil & Gas business). Organic growth excludes the impact of contract manufacturing for Sterling Specialty Chemicals.

Geographically, the revenue split was as follows: EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) 52% (50%), the Americas 38% (42%), and Asia Pacific 10% (8%).

Variance analysis, EUR million

Jan-Jun

Operative EBITDA, 2023

343.7

Sales volumes

+34.4

Sales prices

-134.7

Variable costs

+120.2

Fixed costs

-16.4

Currency exchange

-2.4

Others

-2.4

Divestments

-39.4

Operative EBITDA, 2024

303.0

Jan-Jun 2024

Jan-Jun 2023

Jan-Jun 2024

Jan-Jun 2023

Operative EBITDA

EUR million

EUR million

∆%

%-margin

%-margin

Pulp & Paper

156.1

174.6

-11

18.7

18.9

Industry & Water

146.9

169.1

-13

22.2

20.6

Total

303.0

343.7

-12

20.2

19.7

Industry & Water,

O&G divestment

adjusted

143.6

128.2

+12

23.3

22.1

Total, O&G

divestment adjusted

299.7

302.8

-1

20.6

20.1

Operative EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 303.0 million (343.7), mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA decreased by 1%, to EUR 299.7 million (302.8), due to lower operative EBITDA in Pulp & Paper. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA in Industry & Water grew significantly. The operative EBITDA margin increased to 20.2% (19.7%). The Oil & Gas adjusted operative EBITDA margin was strong, at 20.6% (20.1%), following improvement in Industry & Water.

EBITDA decreased by 12%, to EUR 291.2 million (331.5). The difference between it and operative EBITDA is explained by items affecting comparability. Items affecting comparability were mainly related to the loss from the divestment of Oil & Gas. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period mainly consisted of a loss from the divestment of most of our colorants business.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

Items affecting comparability, EUR million

Jan-Jun 2024

Jan-Jun 2023

Within EBITDA

-11.8

-12.1

Pulp & Paper

-1.1

-9.8

Industry & Water

-10.7

-2.4

Within depreciation, amortization and impairments

0.0

0.0

Pulp & Paper

0.0

0.0

Industry & Water

0.0

0.0

Total

-11.8

-12.1

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments were EUR 91.3 million (100.9), including

the EUR 2.9 million (3.7) amortization of purchase price allocation.

Operative EBIT decreased by 13% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBIT decreased by 3%. EBIT decreased by 13% and the difference between the two is explained by items affecting comparability, which are described in the EBITDA section above. Items affecting comparability in the comparison period are also described in the EBITDA section above.

Net finance costs totaled EUR -14.9 million (-22.9). The decrease was driven by lower net debt and resulting lower net interest expenses. Income taxes were EUR -40.5 million (-44.6), with the reported tax rate being 22% (21%). Net profit for the period decreased by 11%, mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas.

Kemira Oyj | January-June 2024 | Half-year Financial Report

