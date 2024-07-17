Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,800 and EUR 3,200 million in 2024 (reported 2023 revenue: EUR 3,383.7 million).

The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA decreased by 1% to EUR 299.7 million (302.8) due to lower operative EBITDA in Pulp & Paper. The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted operative EBITDA margin was strong at 20.6% (20.1%) following improvement in Industry & Water.

The Oil & Gas divestment adjusted revenue decreased by 3% to EUR 1,452.2 million (1,504.6). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 4% following revenue decline in the Pulp & Paper segment. Sales volumes increased in both segments. Sales prices decreased, particularly in Pulp & Paper, as sales prices for energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals declined, relative to an elevated comparison period.

EPS (diluted) decreased by 13% to EUR 0.89 (1.02), mainly due to the divestment of Oil & Gas.

Operative EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 303.0 million (343.7). The operative EBITDA margin increased to 20.2% (19.7%), driven by improvement in the Industry & Water segment. EBITDA decreased by 12% to EUR 291.2 million (331.5). The differences between operative and reported figures are explained by items affecting comparability, which were mainly related to the divestment of Oil & Gas.

Operative EBITDA

Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million in 2024 (reported 2023 operative EBITDA: EUR 666.7 million).

Assumptions behind the outlook (updated on June 10, 2024)

Kemira's end-market demand (in volumes) is expected to grow in 2024 following expected gradual demand recovery in the pulp and paper market. The water treatment market is also expected to grow in 2024. Input costs are expected to remain rather stable during the year. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, supply chain or Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. Foreign exchange rates are expected to remain at approximately current levels. The outlook for 2024 includes the Oil & Gas business until February 2, 2024, the closing date of the divestment transaction.

