Kemira Oyj is a Finland-based Company, which offers sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. The Companyâs focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. Kemiraâs business is organized into two customer-based segments: Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment serves customers across such industries as printing and writing, pulp, packaging, board, and tissue. Industry & Water serves customers across raw water, wastewater, industrial water, oil and gas. The Company has over 60 manufacturing sites worldwide.

Sector Diversified Chemicals