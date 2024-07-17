JULY 17, 2024
Kemira Investor Presentation Chemistry with a purpose.
Better every day.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Content
- Kemira in brief
- Investment highlights
- Kemira as a sustainable investment
- Pulp & Paper
- Industry & Water
- Recent progress
- Appendix
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
2
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Kemira in brief
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
3
Kemira in brief
LTM EXCL. OIL & GAS: REVENUE EUR 2,836.7 MILLION, OPERATIVE EBITDA EUR 592.8 MILLION, OPERATIVE EBITDA MARGIN 20.9%, OPERATIVE ROCE 21.6%
SEGMENT SPLIT
◼ 40%
◼ 60%
Industry & Water
Pulp & Paper
#2 globally
#1 in water treatment in Europe
GEOGRAPHIES
10%
APAC
35%
1. China
AMERICAS
2. Indonesia
1. USA
3. South
2. Canada
Korea
3. Brazil
55%
EMEA
1. Finland
2. Sweden
3. Germany
PRODUCTS
◼ 15% Other:
e.g. defoamers,
◼ 25% Bleaching
dispersants,
and pulping
and biocides
◼ 15%
Sizing
and
strength
◼ 15%
◼ 30%
Polymers
Coagulants
Revenue by geographies and product category represent FY 2023.
CUSTOMERS
Several thousand customers
TOP 10 customers are ~25% of revenue TOP 50 customers are ~50% of revenue
EXAMPLES OF
LARGEST CUSTOMERS
Municipalities, e.g.
Berlin, New York,
Paris, Shanghai
Note: Figures excl. Oil & Gas. Revenue by industry, product and geography rounded to the nearest 5%
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
4
Kemira in your everyday
COAGULANTS
POLYMERS
SIZING AND
BLEACHING
STRENGTH
30%
15%
15%
25%
Main water treatment chemical,
Important water treatment
Important specialty chemical in
pulp & paper, used to improve
Critical product in pulp & paper,
used to coagulate impurities in
chemical, used to separate
strength and water resistance
used to clean and bleach pulp
wastewater and drinking water
solid from liquid
of packaging materials
%
Share of revenue
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
5
Global reach - local excellence
57 MANUFACTURING SITES
Regional HQ
Atlanta, USA
R&D
Atlanta, USA
AMERICAS 35%
UNITS IN AROUND
40 COUNTRIES
1,200
SALES IN OVER
100+ COUNTRIES
Polymers and other process chemicals (23) Bleaching and pulping (10)
Coagulants (24)
KEMIRA HQ
Helsinki, Finland
R&D
Espoo, Finland
Regional HQ
Shanghai, China
R&D
Shanghai, China
EMEA 55%
ASIA PACIFIC 10%
2,500
900
Employees
R&D and technology centers
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
6
Superior transformation into a water- focused company
1950
1961
Development of
Name changed
first chemicals for
to Rikkihappo Oy
paper applications
(Sulfuric acid Ltd.)
STATE-
OWNED
1972
1985-1992
The "Kemira"
Expansion
name adopted
continues in
Europe e.g.,
Belgium and
Spain
1994
Kemira is listed on the Helsinki stock exchange
PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY
2008
2015
2023
Water chemistry
Acquisition of
Strategic review
established as the
Akzo Nobel's
of the Oil & Gas
focus of strategy
paper chemicals
business initiated
business
FERTILIZERS AS
CONGLOMERATE
CORE STRATEGY
1920
1982
1989
First expansion
Establishment of
Kemira expands
the state-owned
abroad to the UK
to Asia through
sulphuric acid and
joint venture in
phosphorous
Japan
fertilizer plants
2004
GrowHow listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange
WATER AS
CORE STRATEGY
2009
2020
2024
Tikkurila listed on
Kemira centennial
Divestment of the
the Helsinki Stock
anniversary
Oil & Gas
Exchange
business closed
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
7
Pulp & Paper - strong business with solid track record
REVENUE AND OPERATIVE EBITDA
REVENUE BY CUSTOMER
REVENUE BY
EUR million
TYPE AND MARKET GROWTH
PRODUCT CATEGORY
2,200
348
331
◼ 40%
◼ 45%
◼ 15%
◼ 1% Other
2,000
Pulp
Board &
Printing &
◼
40%
◼ 10%
tissue
writing papers
1,800
260
245
Bleaching
1,600
218
Polymers
& pulping
198
192
◼ 20%
1,400
2,028
1,200
1,748
Defoamers,
dispersants,
1,477
1,520
1,523
1,458
1,560
1,000
Market
biocides,
◼
30%
1-2%
2-3%
-3--4%
800
growth*
coagulants
Sizing &
and
strength
600
other process
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
chemicals
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIES AND
CUSTOMER EXAMPLES
Solenis (paper)
#1
MARKET GROWTH BY REGION
◼ 15%
◼ 50%
◼ 35%
Kemira (pulp and paper) m.s. ~18% #2
APAC
EMEA
Americas
Nouryon (pulp)
#3
Ecolab (paper)
#4
Market
3-4%
1%
2-3%
Kurita (paper)
#5
growth*
*chemical market growth in 2023-2028
Note: Revenue by industry, product and geography rounded to the nearest 5%
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
8
Industry & Water - strong market positions
REVENUE AND OPERATIVE EBITDA
REVENUE BY APPLICATION
REVENUE BY
EUR million
TYPE AND MARKET GROWTH
PRODUCT CATEGORY
1,800
336
1,600
◼ 90%
◼ 10%
◼ 15%
◼ 60%
1,400
224
Water treatment
Other
Other
Coagulants
1,200
192
products
1,000
175
181
Municipal
Industrial
1,635
800
114
131
1,136
1,542
such as
600
1,009
1,073
970
1,115
defoamers
400
and biocides
200
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 2022
2023
Market
4-5%
3-4%
◼ 25%
growth*
Polymers
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIES AND
WATER TREATMENT
CUSTOMER EXAMPLES
MARKET GROWTH BY REGION
Market share
◼ 5%
Coagulants
Polymers
◼ 55%
◼ 40%
MUNICIPAL
INDUSTRIAL
EMEA
Americas
APAC
customer examples
customer examples
EMEA
25%
25%
Amsterdam Los Angeles
AMERICAS
20%
10%
Barcelona
Montreal
Berlin
New York City
Main competitors in
Main competitors in
Oslo
Toronto
coagulants:
polymers:
Market
Paris
Shanghai
4-5%
5-6%
5-6%
Stockholm
•
Feralco (Europe)
•
SNF
growth*
•
Kronos (Europe)
•
Solvay
•
Chemtrade (NA)
*chemical market growth in 2023-2028
•
USAlco (NA)
Note: Figures excl. Oil & Gas. Revenue by industry, product and geography rounded to the nearest 5%
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
9
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Investment highlights
J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4
I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N
1 0
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kemira Oyj published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:41:04 UTC.