Highlights of Q2 2024

  • End-marketrecovery continued. Kemira's volumes increased considerably year-on-year and slightly on a sequential basis.
  • Continued strong margin performance in Industry & Water
  • Entry into the activated carbon market for micropollutants removal - first steps through an acquisition in the UK
  • New coagulant capacity expansion in Spain to cater for the growing needs especially in biogas applications and phosphorus removal
  • Review of strategic initiatives and financial targets ongoing
  • Outlook for both revenue and operative EBITDA upgraded on June 10, 2024

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

2

Record-high customer satisfaction and excellent employee engagement

NET PROMOTER SCORE

59

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

80

(57 in 2023)

(80 in 2023)

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

3

Financial highlights of Q2 2024

Revenue

  • Considerable volume growth year-on-year, slight volume growth sequentially. Sales prices declined year-on-year, particularly in energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially sales prices declined slightly.
  • Organic revenue growth 1% in Q2 2024; growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline in Pulp & Paper. H1 2024 organic growth -4%.

Operative EBITDA margin 19.2%

  • Year-on-yearmargin improvement in both segments
  • Continued strong margin performance in the Industry & Water segment; Pulp & Paper margin seasonally lower

Strong cash flow from operations

Earnings per share EUR 0.40, impacted by Kemira's decision to close operations in Argentina

EUR million

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

(except ratios)

2024

2023

Δ%

2024

2023

Δ%

2023

Revenue

733.4

840.1

-13%

1,496.7

1,746.1

-14%

3,383.7

Revenue, O&G divestment

733.4

709.1

+3%

1,452.2

1,504.6

-3%

2,889.0

adjusted

Operative EBITDA

140.5

151.0

-7%

303.0

343.7

-12%

666.7

of which margin

19.2%

18.0%

-

20.2%

19.7%

-

19.7%

Operative EBITDA,

140.5

133.3

+5%

299.7

302.8

-1%

595.9

O&G divestment adjusted

Operative EBIT

94.0

100.9

-7%

211.6

242.8

-13%

463.0

of which margin

12.8%

12.0%

-

14.1%

13.9%

-

13.7%

Operative EBIT,

94.0

89.6

+5%

208.4

214.0

-3%

415.5

O&G divestment adjusted

Net profit

65.4

67.7

-3%

144.4

163.2

-11%

211.3

EPS diluted, EUR

0.40

0.42

-4%

0.89

1.02

-13%

1.28

Cash flow from

109.4

142.9

-23%

207.1

239.6

-14%

546.0

operating activities

J Y L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

4

Pulp & Paper: End-market recovery continued, considerable volume growth

Market environment in Q2

  • Market recovery continued in all geographic regions and product groups

Organic growth Q2: -1%, H1 2024 -7%

  • Around 10% y/y volume growth; sequentially sales volumes were stable
  • Sales prices declined y/y particularly in energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially sales prices declined slightly.

Margin of 16.5% in a seasonally lower quarter

  • Year-on-yearmargin improvement
  • Sequential margin decline following seasonal patterns in pricing and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks

REVENUE AND ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)

EUR million

447

488

537

556

505

421

404

419

423

412

17%

22%

29%

28%

12%

-10%

-19%

-21%

-13%

-1%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2022

2023

2024

OPERATIVE EBITDA AND OPERATIVE EBITDA-%

EUR million

110,9

109,4

87,5

88,2

92,3

21,7%

73,6

68,9

20,9%

20,9%

71,3

19,9%

65,2

67,9

16,0%

17,2%

15,5%

17,1%

16,5%

15,1%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2022

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4Q 3 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023

Q1 Q2

2024

5

Industry & Water: Strong margin performance and volume growth

Market environment in Q2

REVENUE AND ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)

• End-markets continued to recover, particularly in

EUR million

435

412

402

419

425

industrial water treatment

390

374

340

• Both EU by UWWTD (Urban Waste Water Treatment

322

291

288

296

321

321

Directive) and US are working on tightening further

phosphorus and micropollutants discharge limits of

31% 26% 33%

32%

24%

14%

3%

-2%

-2%

3%

wastewater

Organic revenue growth Q2: 3%; H1 2024 0%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

Q1*

Q2

Q2*

Q3

Q4

Q1 Q1*

Q2

Q2*

• Sales volumes increased y/y; considerable sequential

2022

2023

2024

volume growth

OPERATIVE EBITDA AND OPERATIVE EBITDA-%

  • Sales prices declined slightly y/y and sequentially

Operative EBITDA margin strong at 22.6%

  • Continued strong margin performance reflecting Kemira's efficient operating platform in water treatment
  • ROCE remained at the very strong level of 35.0%

EUR million

91,5

83,3

85,8

68,1

75,2 74,3 71,0 72,6 72,6

66,1

60,1

48,8

60,3

48,5

23,7%

24,0%

20,7%20,7%20,5%

21,5%

21,8%

22,6%22,6%

16,1%

19,3%

15,2%

13,9%

13,0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1*

Q2

Q2*

Q3

Q4 Q1 Q1* Q2 Q2*

2022

2023

2024

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

*Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures

6

We announced two investments as a part of the strategy to expand our water business

Entry into the micropollutants removal market

  • Kemira took the first steps in July in entering the activated carbon market by acquiring a reactivation facility in the UK
  • Activated carbon is the most commonly used technology for micropollutants removal, including PFAS
  • The revenue of the acquired facility was some millions of euros in 2023; the deal is expected to close during Q3 2024

Capacity expansion in Spain

  • Expansion of coagulant (ferric chloride) capacity in Tarragona, Spain to cater for the growing demand especially in biogas applications and phosphorus removal in Europe
  • Ferric chloride is used to enable production of specific biogas products and is also the most commonly used coagulant for phosphorus reduction
  • Investment of mid-single digit millions; expanded capacity is planned to be in operation during 2026

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

7

Focus areas for 2024

OPERATIVE PRIORITIES

  • Maintain strong financial performance in Industry & Water
  • Capitalize on market recovery in Pulp & Paper

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

  • Explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities, particularly in water treatment
  • Continue the review of strategic initiatives and financial targets

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

8

PETRI CASTRÉN

CFO

Financials

Q2 2024

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

9

Strong margin performance in Industry & Water

Q2/2024

REVENUE AND ORGANIC GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)

Organic revenue growth 1% in Q2 2024, -4% in

EUR million

H1 2024

840

704*

733

• Growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline

-16%

-6%

-0%

3%

in Pulp & Paper in Q2 2024

7%

• Considerable year-on-year volume growth, particularly in Pulp

& Paper. Slight volume growth sequentially.

Operative EBITDA improved to EUR 140 million

in Q2 2024

Q2 2023 Divestments

Sales

Sales

Currency

Others

Q2 2024

• Operative EBITDA margin improved year-on-year following

volumes

prices

impact

strong improvement in Industry & Water

• Sequentially operative EBITDA margin declined as Pulp &

OPERATIVE EBITDA BRIDGE

Paper margin was impacted by seasonal patterns in pricing

and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks

EUR million

151

132*

28

-12

-2

140

-19

-52

-1

48

Q2 2023

Divestments

Sales volumes

Sales prices

Variable costs

Fixed costs

Currency impact

Others

Q2 2024

J U L Y 1 7 , 2 0 2 4

Q 2 2 0 2 4 R E S U L T P R E S E N T A T I O N

*Divestment impact includes the divestment of both the Oil & Gas business and the colorants business.

1 0

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:41:04 UTC.