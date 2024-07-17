Highlights of Q2 2024
- End-marketrecovery continued. Kemira's volumes increased considerably year-on-year and slightly on a sequential basis.
- Continued strong margin performance in Industry & Water
- Entry into the activated carbon market for micropollutants removal - first steps through an acquisition in the UK
- New coagulant capacity expansion in Spain to cater for the growing needs especially in biogas applications and phosphorus removal
- Review of strategic initiatives and financial targets ongoing
- Outlook for both revenue and operative EBITDA upgraded on June 10, 2024
Record-high customer satisfaction and excellent employee engagement
NET PROMOTER SCORE
59
EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
80
(57 in 2023)
(80 in 2023)
Financial highlights of Q2 2024
Revenue
- Considerable volume growth year-on-year, slight volume growth sequentially. Sales prices declined year-on-year, particularly in energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially sales prices declined slightly.
- Organic revenue growth 1% in Q2 2024; growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline in Pulp & Paper. H1 2024 organic growth -4%.
Operative EBITDA margin 19.2%
- Year-on-yearmargin improvement in both segments
- Continued strong margin performance in the Industry & Water segment; Pulp & Paper margin seasonally lower
Strong cash flow from operations
Earnings per share EUR 0.40, impacted by Kemira's decision to close operations in Argentina
EUR million
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
(except ratios)
2024
2023
Δ%
2024
2023
Δ%
2023
Revenue
733.4
840.1
-13%
1,496.7
1,746.1
-14%
3,383.7
Revenue, O&G divestment
733.4
709.1
+3%
1,452.2
1,504.6
-3%
2,889.0
adjusted
Operative EBITDA
140.5
151.0
-7%
303.0
343.7
-12%
666.7
of which margin
19.2%
18.0%
-
20.2%
19.7%
-
19.7%
Operative EBITDA,
140.5
133.3
+5%
299.7
302.8
-1%
595.9
O&G divestment adjusted
Operative EBIT
94.0
100.9
-7%
211.6
242.8
-13%
463.0
of which margin
12.8%
12.0%
-
14.1%
13.9%
-
13.7%
Operative EBIT,
94.0
89.6
+5%
208.4
214.0
-3%
415.5
O&G divestment adjusted
Net profit
65.4
67.7
-3%
144.4
163.2
-11%
211.3
EPS diluted, EUR
0.40
0.42
-4%
0.89
1.02
-13%
1.28
Cash flow from
109.4
142.9
-23%
207.1
239.6
-14%
546.0
operating activities
Pulp & Paper: End-market recovery continued, considerable volume growth
Market environment in Q2
- Market recovery continued in all geographic regions and product groups
Organic growth Q2: -1%, H1 2024 -7%
- Around 10% y/y volume growth; sequentially sales volumes were stable
- Sales prices declined y/y particularly in energy- intensive pulp and bleaching chemicals. Sequentially sales prices declined slightly.
Margin of 16.5% in a seasonally lower quarter
- Year-on-yearmargin improvement
- Sequential margin decline following seasonal patterns in pricing and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks
REVENUE AND ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)
EUR million
447
488
537
556
505
421
404
419
423
412
17%
22%
29%
28%
12%
-10%
-19%
-21%
-13%
-1%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2023
2024
OPERATIVE EBITDA AND OPERATIVE EBITDA-%
EUR million
110,9
109,4
87,5
88,2
92,3
21,7%
73,6
68,9
20,9%
20,9%
71,3
19,9%
65,2
67,9
16,0%
17,2%
15,5%
17,1%
16,5%
15,1%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023
Q1 Q2
2024
5
Industry & Water: Strong margin performance and volume growth
Market environment in Q2
REVENUE AND ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)
• End-markets continued to recover, particularly in
EUR million
435
412
402
419
425
industrial water treatment
390
374
340
• Both EU by UWWTD (Urban Waste Water Treatment
322
291
288
296
321
321
Directive) and US are working on tightening further
phosphorus and micropollutants discharge limits of
31% 26% 33%
32%
24%
14%
3%
-2%
-2%
3%
wastewater
Organic revenue growth Q2: 3%; H1 2024 0%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1
Q1*
Q2
Q2*
Q3
Q4
Q1 Q1*
Q2
Q2*
• Sales volumes increased y/y; considerable sequential
2022
2023
2024
volume growth
OPERATIVE EBITDA AND OPERATIVE EBITDA-%
- Sales prices declined slightly y/y and sequentially
Operative EBITDA margin strong at 22.6%
- Continued strong margin performance reflecting Kemira's efficient operating platform in water treatment
- ROCE remained at the very strong level of 35.0%
EUR million
91,5
83,3
85,8
68,1
75,2 74,3 71,0 72,6 72,6
66,1
60,1
48,8
60,3
48,5
23,7%
24,0%
20,7%20,7%20,5%
21,5%
21,8%
22,6%22,6%
16,1%
19,3%
15,2%
13,9%
13,0%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1*
Q2
Q2*
Q3
Q4 Q1 Q1* Q2 Q2*
2022
2023
2024
*Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures
6
We announced two investments as a part of the strategy to expand our water business
Entry into the micropollutants removal market
- Kemira took the first steps in July in entering the activated carbon market by acquiring a reactivation facility in the UK
- Activated carbon is the most commonly used technology for micropollutants removal, including PFAS
- The revenue of the acquired facility was some millions of euros in 2023; the deal is expected to close during Q3 2024
Capacity expansion in Spain
- Expansion of coagulant (ferric chloride) capacity in Tarragona, Spain to cater for the growing demand especially in biogas applications and phosphorus removal in Europe
- Ferric chloride is used to enable production of specific biogas products and is also the most commonly used coagulant for phosphorus reduction
- Investment of mid-single digit millions; expanded capacity is planned to be in operation during 2026
Focus areas for 2024
OPERATIVE PRIORITIES
- Maintain strong financial performance in Industry & Water
- Capitalize on market recovery in Pulp & Paper
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
- Explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities, particularly in water treatment
- Continue the review of strategic initiatives and financial targets
PETRI CASTRÉN
CFO
Financials
Q2 2024
Strong margin performance in Industry & Water
Q2/2024
REVENUE AND ORGANIC GROWTH (Y-ON-Y)
Organic revenue growth 1% in Q2 2024, -4% in
EUR million
H1 2024
840
704*
733
• Growth in Industry & Water compensated for the slight decline
-16%
-6%
-0%
3%
in Pulp & Paper in Q2 2024
7%
• Considerable year-on-year volume growth, particularly in Pulp
& Paper. Slight volume growth sequentially.
Operative EBITDA improved to EUR 140 million
in Q2 2024
Q2 2023 Divestments
Sales
Sales
Currency
Others
Q2 2024
• Operative EBITDA margin improved year-on-year following
volumes
prices
impact
strong improvement in Industry & Water
• Sequentially operative EBITDA margin declined as Pulp &
OPERATIVE EBITDA BRIDGE
Paper margin was impacted by seasonal patterns in pricing
and higher impact from annual maintenance breaks
EUR million
151
132*
28
-12
-2
140
-19
-52
-1
48
Q2 2023
Divestments
Sales volumes
Sales prices
Variable costs
Fixed costs
Currency impact
Others
Q2 2024
*Divestment impact includes the divestment of both the Oil & Gas business and the colorants business.
1 0
