KEMIRA OYJ    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/07 08:27:28 am
11.245 EUR   +1.76%
08:01aKEMIRA OYJ : Members of the Nomination Board
GL
08/14KEMIRA OYJ : Half-year report
CO
07/17KEMIRA PROVIDES AN OUTLOOK FOR H2 2020 : Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 expected to be lower than in H1 2020
GL
Kemira Oyj: Members of the Nomination Board

09/07/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
September 7, 2020 at 3 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Nomination Board 

According to the decision of the Kemira Oyj’s Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Board consists of representatives of the four largest shareholders of Kemira Oyj as of August 31 preceding the Annual General Meeting and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company as an expert member.

Based on the shareholder register of Kemira Oyj as of August 31, 2020, the shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Oras Invest Oy, Solidium Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

The representatives of the four largest shareholders in the Nomination Board are:

  • Annika Paasikivi, President and CEO, Oras Invest Oy
  • Pauli Anttila, Investment Director, Solidium Oy
  • Reima Rytsölä, Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

and as an expert member Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of Kemira's Board of Directors
             
The tasks of the Nomination Board are annually
- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board of Directors;
- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the remuneration of the Board of Directors;
- identification of successor candidates for the members of the Board of Directors; and
- presentation of the proposal concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. 
www.kemira.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
