JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call

onto the prices very well in an environment where the raw materials are coming down. So I would say a steady good performance for the second quarter.

But if we look a little bit deeper than into our segments. So pulp and paper, the end market recovery continued volume up year-on-year 10%, significant increase and improvement there. Second quarter is seasonally a low quarter in pulp and paper due to the maintenance shutdowns of customers and our own facilities, which is evidenced in the numbers.

And the price decline there was modest, but that kind of backing on a very clear decline in the raw material costs. And also the comparison period in '23 still had April, which was higher energy prices and caustic. So that's also impacting there. But I think the pulp and paper segment did a good job in this environment to hold onto prices and pulling this really good results.

And if we look at then I&W, which was super strong in Q2, organic growth of 3% margin holding over the 22% level. And the return on capital employed, which we are reporting on Q1 continued our 35%. So very, very good performance there. And clearly, we see also from the markets the regulation, which is driving the water treatment chemicals demand are being implemented, not only in Europe but also in US, which will again fuel growth for the future for the water segment.

Then as I mentioned in the start, we announced during the quarter a couple of investments, small investments into growth. First of all, expanding our coagulant capacity in Tarragona in Spain. This is on top of the tightening your phosphorus recovery requirements, which drives the demand and also on the biogas investments, which are driving also this demand. So clear growth drivers and thus, we invest to support that growth by expanding the capacity.

We also announced the entry to the micropollutants removal market by a small acquisition in UK, activated carbon on recovery facility, which is one of the first steps to enter really into that fast-growing market. The activated carbon market for water treatment is roughly EUR2 billion market with over 7% annual growth rate. So really important growth area for us in Kemira.

And if we then look at the overall focus areas for the rest of the year. So I think it's all about maintaining the margins, maintaining our pricing capability and investing into growth with small careful steps so that we keep the fundamental good performance of company and on top of that create a growth that we are after. But with these words, I would like to hand it over to Petri, who will go deeper into the numbers then.

Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Very good. Thanks. Thanks, Antti. So really when you look at the quarter, I think three things are important. Revenues, we increased revenues, again, adjusted for the oil and gas divestments. Profitability improved both in absolute and relative terms and like Antti was saying we had a really nice volume growth both year on year actually more significant year on year and then also on during consecutive quarters.

And I will elaborate on this a little bit more. And on this bridge, now I will focus on sort of apples to apples comparison or meaning for the business that after the adjusting for the oil and gas divestments. Volumes grew considerably. So as Antti already mentioned, the pulp and paper volume growth was approximately 10%.

And also I&W grew very nicely around mid-single digits. So the volume growth for the whole group was at 7% year-on-year. The sales price declined by 6% as Antti also mentioned caustic prices and some of the electricity prices were really impacted a year ago in April, so beginning of Q2 in '23. And if we exclude just the impact of caustic, then the price decline would have been 4% and the 4% price decline is well within the sort of what we built into this year and what we have been expecting for the year within our expectations.

And also on the profitability bridge below, you see that the EUR52 million price decline was almost entirely offset by EUR48 million variable cost decline. So all in all we didn't give up margin. So in that sense, Antti was saying, we defended prices well, we defended our margins in this environment where actually the variable cost were slightly decreasing rather than being just stable.

3

THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us