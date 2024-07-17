THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM GMT
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Mikko Pohjala Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
Antti Salminen Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Petri Castren Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Martin Roediger Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
Robin Santavirta Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
Andres Castanos-MollorBerenberg - Analyst
Henri Parkkinen OP Financial Group - Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kemira's Q2 2024 results webcast. I'm Mikko Pohjala from Kemira's IR. And as always, I'm here today with our President and CEO, Antti Salminen; and our CFO, Petri Castren. As you have surely seen with earlier today, published our Q2 results with solid performance. And in the webcast today, Antti will cover the main events of the quarter, after which then Petri will cover the key financials.
And after that, we'll have plenty of time for your questions. So you can submit your question from the webcast tool or then via the teleconference. With this short intro remarks, I'll hand over to Antti.
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Good morning, on my behalf as well, and really happy to be reporting on my first full quarter as the CEO of Kemira. What a great company to work for operating in the heart of the sustainability transition of the world, working on the water and the fiber economy.
So really, really good feelings after the first half a year roughly in this role. And I'll make comments and happy to report steady strong quarter two results for the business and we're greatly advancing on the trajectory that we have defined for the company. I feel kind of very positive rhythm in the whole company.
Some highlights of the second quarter. First of all, clearly, the end market demand continued to recover on both segments, most importantly, in the pulp and paper where the markets were down. So recovery is evident which is evidenced by the volume growth, and we were able to make really strong margin and cash flow holding onto the price as well.
We also started to execute with more steps on our growth strategy by investing into additional capacity, making first acquisitions on the micro pollutants removal area. So progressing pretty much as planned. If we look at then some underlying factors, I'm really happy. We had another round of the customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score, which was all-time high and employee engagement also in the latest survey stayed on a really strong level.
And these are really the assets we can build the future success on happy satisfied customers, engaged employees. This is the basis that gives us confidence in our long-term future strategy, execution of the company.
Now if we look at the financials a bit and Petri will of course, do what's deeper into the numbers a bottom. Again, volume growth was continuing and a margin improvement also a very important thing year-on-year, both segments margin improvement, solid cash flows and really holding
2
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
onto the prices very well in an environment where the raw materials are coming down. So I would say a steady good performance for the second quarter.
But if we look a little bit deeper than into our segments. So pulp and paper, the end market recovery continued volume up year-on-year 10%, significant increase and improvement there. Second quarter is seasonally a low quarter in pulp and paper due to the maintenance shutdowns of customers and our own facilities, which is evidenced in the numbers.
And the price decline there was modest, but that kind of backing on a very clear decline in the raw material costs. And also the comparison period in '23 still had April, which was higher energy prices and caustic. So that's also impacting there. But I think the pulp and paper segment did a good job in this environment to hold onto prices and pulling this really good results.
And if we look at then I&W, which was super strong in Q2, organic growth of 3% margin holding over the 22% level. And the return on capital employed, which we are reporting on Q1 continued our 35%. So very, very good performance there. And clearly, we see also from the markets the regulation, which is driving the water treatment chemicals demand are being implemented, not only in Europe but also in US, which will again fuel growth for the future for the water segment.
Then as I mentioned in the start, we announced during the quarter a couple of investments, small investments into growth. First of all, expanding our coagulant capacity in Tarragona in Spain. This is on top of the tightening your phosphorus recovery requirements, which drives the demand and also on the biogas investments, which are driving also this demand. So clear growth drivers and thus, we invest to support that growth by expanding the capacity.
We also announced the entry to the micropollutants removal market by a small acquisition in UK, activated carbon on recovery facility, which is one of the first steps to enter really into that fast-growing market. The activated carbon market for water treatment is roughly EUR2 billion market with over 7% annual growth rate. So really important growth area for us in Kemira.
And if we then look at the overall focus areas for the rest of the year. So I think it's all about maintaining the margins, maintaining our pricing capability and investing into growth with small careful steps so that we keep the fundamental good performance of company and on top of that create a growth that we are after. But with these words, I would like to hand it over to Petri, who will go deeper into the numbers then.
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Very good. Thanks. Thanks, Antti. So really when you look at the quarter, I think three things are important. Revenues, we increased revenues, again, adjusted for the oil and gas divestments. Profitability improved both in absolute and relative terms and like Antti was saying we had a really nice volume growth both year on year actually more significant year on year and then also on during consecutive quarters.
And I will elaborate on this a little bit more. And on this bridge, now I will focus on sort of apples to apples comparison or meaning for the business that after the adjusting for the oil and gas divestments. Volumes grew considerably. So as Antti already mentioned, the pulp and paper volume growth was approximately 10%.
And also I&W grew very nicely around mid-single digits. So the volume growth for the whole group was at 7% year-on-year. The sales price declined by 6% as Antti also mentioned caustic prices and some of the electricity prices were really impacted a year ago in April, so beginning of Q2 in '23. And if we exclude just the impact of caustic, then the price decline would have been 4% and the 4% price decline is well within the sort of what we built into this year and what we have been expecting for the year within our expectations.
And also on the profitability bridge below, you see that the EUR52 million price decline was almost entirely offset by EUR48 million variable cost decline. So all in all we didn't give up margin. So in that sense, Antti was saying, we defended prices well, we defended our margins in this environment where actually the variable cost were slightly decreasing rather than being just stable.
3
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Volume growth was then obviously delivering the profitability improvement and more than offsetting the fixed cost increase resulting in EUR7 million EBITDA improvement year-on-year or 5%. Some comments on volume and price development against Q1, volumes grew very nicely in I&W quarter on quarter, high-single-digit quarter revenue volume growth remained roughly flat in pulp and paper.
And Antti was talking about sort of what I think is sort of a new seasonal trend in within our pulp and paper business that we do have some weakness, seasonal weakness in Q2. And this is driven by the maintenance breaks, both our customers as well as well as our own during Q2. And the second point is that seasonally the electricity cost is typically lower in Q2, particularly here in Nordics, and that impacts the caustic and the chlorate pricing, particularly here in Nordics and that's visible in revenues as well as profitability in Q2.
This is now a third quarter in a row when the impact from variable cost versus sales prices is relatively modest and I called modest EUR10 million or below that. And this is, of course, that type of environment, which is much easier for us to manage our business it's much easier to have the customer interaction on pricing and therefore preferable over a very volatile pricing environment or inflationary variable cost environment, which we are, which we went through a few years ago.
And again, as I said earlier, the modest negative net impact was a more than offset with volume growth in the business. And again, we are expecting that volume growth throughout the year. And also typically, I give out some favorable outlook for variable cost environment for the rest of the year, and it looks to be relatively stable for the rest of the year as well.
Few comments on balance sheet. We continue to deliver ourselves leverage now at 0.6 turns and operative ROCE return on capital employed well over 20%. Average interest rate is increasing with increasing interest rates. But if we look at actually the actual interest expense or net interest expense that we pay down, it's significantly down due to lower debt and actually we are earning interest income for our forecast deposits.
So net finance costs were EUR6.6 million versus about EUR12 million a year ago. On the balance sheet, also noteworthy that we paid out from cash resources and some short-term borrowings, the EUR200 million bond that matured during the quarter in May without a need to refinance it with a with new long-term financing.
One more thing, I'll bring up from Antti's slide and his first slide mentioned that the EPS was impacted by our decision to close our legal entity, Argentina. So the overall impact from closing the legal entity, it was negative EUR7 million, meaning of roughly [EUR0.04] per share of this approximately EUR7 million impact, EUR2.5 million was above the line, meaning impacting EBITDA.
And then the rest of it was between tax lines and net financial income lines and reflecting the currency adjustment and some write-downs of assets as a result of the decision to close that legal entity. And again, this approximately EUR2.5 million, which is in the EBITDA line or above the EBITDA line is an operative item impacting our bottom line EBITDA.
Regarding cash flow, Q2 cash flow continues to be very strong. We have now generated more than EUR200 million of operative cash flow during the first half of the year. Our CapEx follows our seasonal patterns, meaning that is slow during the first half of the year, but we expect that the full year CapEx will be approximately at last year's level or slightly above that.
On outlook, we upgraded the outlook in June a month ago. And now we are repeating that outlook and the assumptions behind the outlook. Gradual volume recovery of our end markets is expected to continue and input costs to remain relatively stable. I think those are the key assumptions behind the outlook that I mentioned here. And now just repeating it as revenue is expected to be between EUR2.8 billion and EUR3.2 billion and operative EBITDA between EUR540 million and EUR640 million.
Finally, I'd like to sort of provide an advertisements. We have the Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on September 26, this year. Already a good number of people have registered, and we thank you for that but I encourage So for those of you who are planning to attend or want to attend but haven't registered, please do so.
We obviously want to see as many people as possible in person, but this CMD can also be followed and attended by live webcast as well. With that, I think we are ready to move on to the Q&A session. Thank you.
4
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
Martin Roediger, Kepler Cheuvreux.
Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
Yes, good morning, and thank you for taking my three questions, please. The first question is on pulp and paper. Can you quantify the effect from the annual maintenance breaks?
Second question, again on pulp and paper, you mentioned the sequential margin decline following seasonal patterns. And I agree that was the case in 2021, 2022, 2023, but not in the years before for some 2014 until 2020. What has changed in this seasonality? And can you provide a bit more color on that sequential margin drop because you mentioned that electricity prices being lower in the second quarter, but that is normally a relief both on the cost side, but also on the denominator side. So maybe some clarification would be helpful on that?
And then a question on your financial communication. You upgraded your guidance for this year a month ago, but the results you say they are good. But in this, let's say, context of this upgrade, I guess the market was hoping for more why did you feel under pressure for this upgrade a month ago or in other words, why was it not possible to wait for this upgrade of the guidance until for example today?
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
So Martin, I'll take question two and three, and I I'll let Antti to comment on the maintenance breaks. But I'll start with the electricity price, when I was thinking about how to how long I spent time on this, I was afraid that this might not be understood by everyone. So when electricity prices started to really go high, we changed a lot of our contract pricing structure so that they have a formula element and electricity is in that formula.
Whereas before that we used to have lots more fixed-price contracts for years because within years the electricity price did not vary all that much. But we sort of entered into a new environment after '21 with particularly '22 and onwards regarding really high electricity prices and picking it at times and with the magnitude of renewable energy, we are sort of in this environment. So we are much more on a formula basis in our pricing.
But as you know, we our sourcing of electricity is very much dependent on stable nuclear power and stable, hydropower. So our sort of costing is not that volatile. So therefore, like in '22, we benefited of high energy prices throughout almost throughout the year, but particularly during the winter months. So that's why this is the seasonality that has sort of emerged in the last three years or so. Hopefully that that clarifies that.
Then on the upgrades. So obviously, we give guidance for the full year and then we have perhaps we are a little different environment here in the Nordics under the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority versus the Continental practice. But here when we are seeing that our own forecasts do start to exceed what the guidance is we need to give that this regulatory issue. And therefore the management needs to deal with it at the appropriate time.
And secondly, I think some of the analysts were sort of not understanding the rhythm and the underlying profitability of our business during Q2. So that's why I think from the investor service point of view, I think it was also well done and also, Martin, I sort of I would like to counter that. I think our cumulative EBITDA is [EUR303 million].
5
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
I would now so I think it's well within the sort of within what we are guiding up for the full year and therefore, one quarter, a couple million short of consensus, if that's what you will. And I give you half an explanation in the end point for this one-time cost in Argentina. I don't see that as a huge, huge issue there. I'll let Antti to address the maintenance breaks.
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Yes, we don't -- I mean, don't give a quantification of the impact, but you can probably well count calculate calculated out of the numbers or estimated and battery actually already kind of commented on the change of seasonality, which basically I mean, I don't know how much since there is looking 10, 15 years back in such a business. So basically, what has dramatically changed is that the electricity pricing in Nordics and that the impacts the seasonality because there's a seasonal variation into electricity prices.
So that's what changes. But also there has maybe been some changes in the industry practices on how consolidated the maintenance shutdowns are on one month and so forth. So there are several impacts, but electricity really plays a big role there.
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
And maybe some quantification on the -- so it's single mainly single millions are that and this is really when you have a couple of weeks of nonproduction. So obviously you have fixed costs running annual production.
Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
So the same effect actually as the strike you had in Q1 defect?
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
I would need to think about that. I think the strike impact between the two quarters was it was more significant.
Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
Okay. Thank you.
Operator
Robin Santavirta, Carnegie.
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Regarding volumes you had really nice growth in the pulp and paper segment around then 10% year-on-year. I was just wondering whether you have another sort of view whether that they're sort of on underlying or reflects underlying demand growth or is there an element of restocking in that number?
And also, what is the order intake sort of bias situation at the moment going into the autumn and is related to pulp and paper. And then also in terms of volumes in the I&W apparently quite strong QoQ volume growth? Is that seasonality or is it just the markets [digging] up?
6
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Well, if I comment those a bit. So pulp and paper clear market recovery happening now, it remains to be seen how strongly that continues into year. And of course, always when the markets are recovering previously, there was some destocking, very certain restocking element in that as well. But fundamentally like if you looked at the what our key customers reported after Q1 clearly the signs are there that the that there's a slow recovery in the market and that's visible there.
So I would say mostly market recovery, and we are quite optimistic about it continuing, but that time will tell. And that ongoing quarter, I will not comment here regarding order in tech and so forth. And then if you look at I&W volume growth, there is clear.
There has historically been some seasonality in I&W numbers. Typically the quarters two and three being stronger than the first and last quarter. So that quarter on quarter sequentially, there is some impact of that natural seasonality in I&W numbers. But the underlying markets are also quite strong at the moment and that is benefiting us.
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
That is clear.
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
I also lead you to the 5% of mid-single digit type of annual growth type of numbers that I was sort of indicating towards.
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
Yes, points out that demand is good. Another one I have, that is related to the pricing environment. We can see sales price coming off of a bit here now in Q2. What should we expect going forward, is it the best guess that we will see a bit more sales price pressure partly from the decline power prices or should we expect a stabilization?
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Well, if I comment that as well. So I think it's more important to look at the margin development and keeping to holding onto the margins rather than what is the actual price levels on the markets because there is a significant variable cost component in our cost structure.
And as Petri reported in the [bridgest], what you saw in Q2, basically the decline in the variable cost center and the slight decline in prices were very well balancing each other out there. So basically that is the important thing to follow.
How well can we hold onto the margins? And that is the past that we have to kind of regardless whether the raw materials go up or down, our capability to hold onto the margins is really important here and that we have I think evidenced here that we are able to do that.
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
I understand, thanks.
7
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
And Robin, please also look at that over the longer term. So you'll see that in some quarters when they were we were able to make significant gains and we've been basically able to hold onto those gains and not giving those up. And I think that's the important, but look at it over the longer period of time and not just one quarter?
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
Yes, for sure. Thanks. A final one, if I can squeeze one more in related to M&A. I thought, Antti, I heard you say invest in growth in small steps. Is it so that in terms of M&A you're rather looking bolt-on type of acquisitions? Or did I misunderstand?
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
No, you don't, didn't misunderstand. So of course, the strategy is grow and acquisitions are one tool on the strategy we are looking at of all kinds of targets that make sense for us strategically and financially. it is obvious that having bolt-on type of small to midsized acquisitions. It is easier to manage and the risks are smaller and thus kind of keeping the good performance and then adding, why are these bolt-on is the kind of at least to me the prioritized strategy, but we are at the same time looking at more sizable targets as well as we have the financial capability to do that.
But those are, of course, typically take longer to materialize and so forth. So you should expect to see more of these smaller, medium sized bolt-on acquisitions coming on online.
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst
Thank you very much.
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
And we'll take a couple of questions from the webcast. So quite a few questions. Maybe a couple of questions on the revenue side. So are there both in essence the same. So revenue trend is negative. What gives you confidence for late '24 and early 2025? Can we expect higher revenue growth?
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
I like to correct. And of course, it's very difficult to look at our numbers because our first primary statement is clearly a reporting negative revenue trend. But if you adjust for the oil and gas divestment for the divested business. The underlying business that we have is growing both volumes, it's growing, but also profits year on year.
So in that sense, I think it's a I don't like to -- I think there's a correction to the question setting. So yes, we are in the growth mode. Do we want to grow faster? Absolutely. We wanted to grow faster. And we are looking at how can we find opportunities to grow in this market faster, both organically and also look at some of the inorganic opportunities that may arise.
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
Good. Let's continue. We already touched upon M&A with Robin. But then the follow-up question would consider doing M&A in the second half of this year and what kind of targets or maybe a recap of what we are looking, Antti?
8
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Yes, on a kind of what drives the potential M&A is our strategic growth priorities and they're the number one priority is in the water area. And we've been talking about this earlier that basically we are looking after synergistic businesses where either we have we are serving the same customer base or then we can expand the technologies chemistries we have new customer applications.
And these kind of acquisitions also either kind of expanding our reach in the water segment to some areas which we don't serve today within the water domain or then if it would be outside of water than there would need to be some product line, tech manufacturing, technological synergy.
So that actually the kind our space in which we are looking, which suits our growth strategies is relatively wide also kind of close to what we are doing. There are a lot of different type of fund opportunities and of course, it's impossible to comment anything on, you know, when the next one would be coming. So we are working on those constantly
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
And there is a continuation to this what could be a new business area that could possibly show unexpected growth potential in the foreseeable future and examples, maybe a short update, what is happening on the on the renewable strategy side?
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
Well, yes. I mean, a couple of examples. One was this a first small step entering into the activated carbon market in the metropolitan removal. So as I mentioned, that water treatment activated carbon market is growing 7% to 8% per year, which is significantly higher than any of the traditional underlying markets that we are serving.
On the renewable space, we are looking at that and we've been talking about working on fully bio-based biodegradable battery barrier solutions for the packaging industry. And these are the type of applications which ones they are technically and commercially feasible to go into market the expectation, and that's not only our expectation.
You can look at the packaging paper and board industry and their expectations. The expectations are really high because what we are talking about there is plastics replacement. And that's really important for the whole world. So basically, that's another example of the area that we expect that in the midterm will have really high growth numbers.
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
I'll continue with one more. If the pulp and paper segment demand goes sour, do you have other replacing demand to fill in to maintain sufficient revenue levels? Is there a backup plan in place. So maybe to correct, we expect the pulp and paper market to grow. So that is our base case assumption?
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
That's really the correction there. So basically pulp and paper market went sour a year ago. I mean that was it because crisis in 20 years of the history of the industry kind of a really big drop down in demand and now the market is in the recovery phase. Open paper market is not as cyclical as maybe some of the other markets, but there is some cyclicality and now we are in the upcycle.
So there's no such an expectation that of year at the moment that there would be something drastic happening on the demand side.
9
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
JULY 17, 2024 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q2 2024 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Longer term, I like to mention what we don't see as a replacement, but was it rather as an additional growth areas that we believe in sustainable textiles. Sustainable textiles, meaning both via fiber-based textiles as well as textile recycling has been perhaps a had more technical and commercial challenges than people thought a few years ago.
But what were the long term where there's a mandate is high consumer demand host has a high regulatory demand for to improve the sustainability of that of the whole textile industry. And therefore, we believe in that and many of the same technologies or same chemistries that we are currently serving to our tradition of forest products.
Companies is applicable in the textiles, whether it's bleaching chemistries or strength chemistries are those same chemistries apply for that, and we see that as not as a replacement market. But I'd rather see actually as adjacent growth market that is still very difficult to quantify and difficult to say when it will emerge in big time.
Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - Vice President - Investor Relations
And one more question from the tool, then we can go to the teleconference and this is related to bleaching pricing. So on electricity prices and pricing formulas, are the formula set for realized electricity spot prices, for example, on rolling average electricity prices, maybe a high-level answer here?
Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
High-level spot prices and the building under contract, whether it's the most difficult months with spot prices now high enough.
Operator
Andres Castanos-Mollor, Berenberg.
Andres Castanos-Mollor- Berenberg - Analyst
Hello. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I had some on M&A, but I want to also ask another one on pensions. So on M&A, just briefly a little bit more information on expected revenue synergies from flagging. This is small assets into your platform. How much can we expect to see the revenues of a target company grow?
And then on pensions, can you give us a sense of the size of the patient cohort and how much excess capitalization is there? And in terms of cash flows today to the company? And how much can we expect to see and when? Thank you.
Antti Salminen - Kemira Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
So again, it really depends on the data for if you if you talk about these kind of small, really small bolt-on type of things like the one that we did now. I mean, these are typically like they're adding maybe EUR10 million or in that range, [EUR15 million] into our revenues. And then typically we target them on areas where the growth rates are then much higher than our underlying growth rate.
So that would be maybe kind of a putting a bit more on around that. But as I mentioned earlier, we are also working on clearly some more sizable ones. So basically, that's kind of a wide range of what would be added. But the common denominator than always being that we are looking at those on high-profit areas.
10
THOMSON REUTERS STREETEVENTS | www.streetevents.com | Contact Us
©2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Thomson Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. 'Thomson Reuters' and the Thomson Reuters logo are registered trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kemira Oyj published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 16:19:04 UTC.