Kemira Oyj : Tilinpäätös 2020 puhelinneuvottelu englanniksi (transcript)

Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - VP of IR

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kemira's Q4 2020 Results Webcast. My name is Mikko Pohjala, Kemira's Investor Relations. And with me here in Helsinki today, I have our President and CEO, Jari Rosendal; as well as our CFO, Petri Castrén.

Earlier this morning, we published our financial statements bulletin for 2020 and delivered strong profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also today, we've published invitation to the Annual General Meeting and the dividend proposal for 2020.

During this webcast, Jari and Petri will go through Q4 and 2020 in more detail as well as give us an overview of the outlook for 2021. After the presentation, you will have a chance to ask questions, either via the teleconference or then via the webcast tool.

But without much further ado, Jari, please go ahead.

Jari Rosendal - Kemira Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO

Okay. Thank you, Mikko. Welcome, everyone. What a year has 2020 have been in -- unprecedented in many ways. And obviously, all the companies have the experience, but different industries in different ways. Our organization has maneuvered through quite a number of hurdles last year, and really big thanks to all Kemira people for a strong year last year.

If we remember a bit on what anomalies we had, we had Pulp & Paper strikes, 2, 3 weeks out of production in Finland in the beginning of the year. It was the biggest year in hurricanes in Americas, also some severe typhoons in Asia Pacific hindering our performance. Brexit planning on and off many times, and now we're dealing with that reality. Trade wars hampering some trade and overseas transactions. Oil price, huge volatility already started in Q4 of 2019 with some big players affecting it. And then obviously, COVID-19 hit in many ways to the business. But thanks to our good performance by our organization, we were able to adapt and keep things ongoing. And we reached yet another record year in operative EBITDA in 2020.

So let's look at some of the highlights in last year. Improved customer satisfaction continued to go up, improved also employee satisfaction in this situation where people are working under special arrangements or remotely, really good operational performance and improved profitability in all lines. Obviously, COVID-19 impacted the economy and our revenues came down. But without the oil and gas impact, only 2%, which shows the resilience of our business. Operative EBITDA grew to 17.9% for the full year, which is great to see.

Our new capacity additions for AKD in China and for polymers in Netherlands added growth, and our ongoing investments in U.S.A., South Korea and Uruguay will bring new growth. We also updated our dividend policy to competitively and over time increasing.

2

So looking at the main figures for 2020. Revenue, a bit over EUR 2.4 billion, down 9% year-on-year. But as I said, only 2% if we count out oil and gas downturn. Q4 revenue, a bit over EUR 800 million picking up compared to Q2 and Q3. And typically, seasonally, Q4 is a bit slower for us. So this shows that the markets are recovering.

Good cost control, fixed cost and variable cost, new capacities brought efficiencies and helped us reduce our variable cost as we don't call out any more certain manufacturing steps that we make them in-house. So not all variable cost issues are from the markets. It's self-help that will be permanent.

Earnings per share, EUR 0.86 in 2020, strong cash flow. And therefore, dividend proposal, EUR 0.58 per share. Last year, we paid in EUR 0.56, and so we increased it by EUR 0.02. That's the proposal for the AGM.

Pulp & Paper had a really good year, and this segment is lower to turn a bigger ship. When we started our actions to improve profitability truly on value over volume in 2018, we saw a good progress in 2019. And second half of 2019, early 2020, we started to see the run rate we wanted to see, and that shows in the figures.

Pulp, board packaging and hygiene products, good demand. Printing and writing clearly suffered due to the pandemic.

Operative EBITDA was strong for the full year, EUR 260 million and 17.9% of revenue. And in Q4, we saw some strong demand and sequential recovery. We didn't see as much curtailment or maintenance shutdown as we expected in Q4.

In Americas, during Q4, we made a bigger restructuring due to the ongoing decline in printing and writing demand. This was not COVID related. It was planned already earlier, but COVID only accelerated it. So we have a new setup there. We also, in Pulp & Paper, improved our profitability nicely in Asia Pacific, which is good to see. Still work to do there, but a good step forward.

Industry & Water had a tougher year than Pulp & Paper, mainly due to the drastic change in the oil and gas market demand. Municipal water treatment market was stable. Actually, we even grew some percentage points in municipal. Industrial water treatment was down a bit due to the lockdowns, and oil and gas down. During the second half of the year, we started to see some recovery in oil and gas, especially in shale.

Full year organic growth was minus 2% only without oil and gas. So resilient also here. The Netherlands Botlek new line for CEOR polymers really took down some of our cost base and variable cost, and also brought some added volumes to the customers. I&W operative EBITDA, EUR 175 million and 18.0% from revenue, and that's a great outcome after a very challenging year.

A bit closer look at Oil & Gas. And I'd like to remind that, in 2019, Oil & Gas represented about 11% of the group's revenue and in 2020, about 6.5%. Shale market bottomed in Q2 and started to recover Q3 and also that continued in Q4 , which is good to see. Oil sands tailings treatment in Canada was down a bit as customers were saving cash, but should return back to more normal levels in '21. And CEOR market was solid and not impacted at all during the pandemic. So as said, shale is on its way to recover, oil sands should return to normal and CEOR continue strong going forward.

I mentioned strong results in customer satisfaction. We measure this continuously. And really, they almost jumped to a great level last year. And the main reason is that we've been able to operate, deliver and secure the availability of our products to our customers. Also our service, although more remote was seen as -- on a good level.

Also, our employee engagement, which we measure regularly stepped up a notch, which is a positive surprise as half of the organization are working remotely. But obviously, we have our manufacturing people. We have a lot of logistics people, laboratory people and so on who had to continue to work in special arrangements at their normal work location. But really good to see that people engagement went up, and that obviously then reflects to a positive attitude to solving problems and serving customers.

In the Capital Markets Day in November, we announced our new targets. And target is to now focus more on growth not only getting profitability better, obviously, work on profitability also, but now on profitable growth, and we intend to grow also from more sustainable and recyclable products and offerings and developing bio-based products to replace our synthetic-based products. We have about EUR 100 million revenue today

3

from these type of products. We intend to fivefold that in the coming years through R&D, partnering and developing and launching new products why not even some acquisitions.

And as an evidence of that, we announced recently 2 partnerships where we have exclusivity of their technologies for us to our target markets. In essence, they have technologies to draw -- to develop and deliver raw materials for us that are bio-based and bio sources. So basically, they will be the feedstock for us to then develop our products using their technologies. So a good step forward and a good example, what we are doing and what we intend to do going forward in our recyclability and bio strategies.

We have today also updated our sustainability targets. We completed our previous targets, and they are in our annual report. But now we have 5 new targets where the climate target was already announced this time last year. People safety, operational safety continues to be high on our priority list. We have improved well in the last 5 years, especially on people safety and are close to 2.0 in TRIF, but now we set the next level target to 1.5. And that takes a lot of attitude and stop-think-act type of working method to get there.

People diversity and inclusion also high on our list, and we measure that in our own people satisfaction measurements and see how people see that they are being treated and have opportunities to express themselves and advance in our organization.

Water is a natural one for Kemira. So water intensity and circularity continues to be on the list, and we start to monitor that even more than we have today and report that. So these are the targets that we'll be following going forward, obviously, working on the previous targets also that we had earlier.

As a last, we continue to go into '21. COVID-19 is a reality for several months to go probably to the second half of 2021. Raw material prices have now started to come up. We have announced half a dozen price increases already to mitigate that. Also, logistics is a challenge at the moment. Containers are in the wrong locations in the world, and spot logistics prices are sky high. We obviously have long-term contracts. FX is not helping us.

Demand is improving. Price increases, we are working on. Utilization rates are going up. And our cost -- fixed cost, especially are early in control. So we continue to work on these topics and mitigate those actions and take opportunities where we can and also grow the business. Operational agility is really important to continue to serve the customers.

We have a couple of bigger investment projects ongoing: Polymer capacity in United States, 1 step of FDA, indeed, started up already last year and is running well. Next, we have the EPAM lines coming, and timing for that is quite good as shale is picking up. South Korea, dry polymers for the Asia Pacific market. We have dry polymers in Europe and the America, but we don't have them in Asia Pacific. So this is a good add to our portfolio. And then the bridging capacity in Uruguay, expanding that in the next years. And all of these will bring profitability and growth.

That concludes my 2020 summary and a feel for how we're going into '21. And next, I'll ask Petri to come and give more color on the figures of 2020. Petri, please.

Petri Castrén - Kemira Oyj - CFO & Member of Management Board

Thank you, Jari, and good morning from my part as well. So I think we -- with the financial report of 2020, we actually put -- we're finally putting a very difficult year behind us. Exceptional year, but Q4 repeated the same themes, which we have been repeating and reporting out in the previous quarters, meaning strong profitability, good cash flow and then improved capital efficiency. I'll cover some of the drivers behind those.

Volumes continue to be down year-on-year, but sequentially, we are seeing clear improvement on that one as well. At the end, I will also cover outlook for '21 and then our assumptions and sensitivities around it.

Let's start with the traditional profitability bridge. So revenue did decline 8%. That's a lower rate of decline compared to the previous year. So again, sort of showing improvement during the quarter versus the previous quarters. Half of it was impacted by FX. The other half, pretty much equally impacted by volumes and some price declines as well. Jari already mentioned that sales prices are something we are addressing because we now

4