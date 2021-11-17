Kemira Oyj : announces final completion of capacity expansion in water treatment chemicals production in the UK

Kemira announces final completion of capacity expansion in water treatment chemicals production in the UK

Global chemicals company Kemira announces the final completion of their production capacity expansion in the UK. From November 15th, the annual production of ferric based water treatment chemicals in Goole will be increased by more than 100.000 tons annually. Already in January 2021, Kemira increased product output of aluminum-based water treatment chemicals in Ellesmere Port by 30.000 tons.

"With the completion of the second investment phase Kemira has further strengthened its market position on the UK market. We are confident that this will also help to ease the immediate challenging supply situation of water chemicals into the UK water industry, says Craig Leishman, Senior Sales Manager UK, at Kemira.

Kemira produces in excess of 350,000 tons of water treatment chemicals annually in its four manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom: Ellesmere Port, Goole, Bradford and Teesport. These products are used at water treatment facilities to produce drinking water from natural surface waters. They remove particles, color, algae and harmful bacteria from the raw water in order to safely prepare it for the final disinfection. In sewage treatment plants water chemicals enable the elimination of excess nutrients in order to protect the natural water resources.