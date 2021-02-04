Log in
Kemira Oyj : announces last mile delivery to North America shale basins

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
With rail transloading in Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and North Dakota we are able to serve all major basins in North America, including but not limited to the Permian, Marcellus, Bakken and the Mid Con. With our last mile partners we are shortening the lead time of our friction reducers to the well site and simplifying the supply chain, supporting our customers and improving operational efficiencies in today's recovering shale market.

'With rail transloading, in-basin storage and last mile delivery we're able to get our products to our customers in the most efficient and cost-effective way,' says Daniel Detter, Director of Oil Field Chemicals at Kemira.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Detter
Director, Oil Field Chemicals, Kemira
daniel.detter@kemira.com

Click here to learn more about about our offering to our customers in the oil & gas industry.

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
