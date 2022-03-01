Log in
    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
03/22 10:41:19 am
11.48 EUR   -3.12%
Kemira Oyj : donates 50,000 euros to humanitarian aid in Ukraine

03/01/2022 | 10:19am EST
Kemira is making a donation of EUR 50,000 to the Red Cross to help and support in the humanitarian crisis of Ukraine.

We are shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and our deepest sympathies are with everyone affected by the crisis.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Terhi Kivinen, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +358 40 848 4001

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and energy industry. In 2021, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:18:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 868 M 3 221 M 3 221 M
Net income 2022 137 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2022 802 M 901 M 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 1 815 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 886
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,85 €
Average target price 13,82 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Timo Antero Lappalainen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ-11.10%2 038
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-11.30%63 676
BASF SE-4.10%60 607
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.22%39 684
ROYAL DSM N.V.-15.51%32 039
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.44%16 172