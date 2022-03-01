Kemira Oyj : donates 50,000 euros to humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Kemira is making a donation of EUR 50,000 to the Red Cross to help and support in the humanitarian crisis of Ukraine.
We are shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and our deepest sympathies are with everyone affected by the crisis.
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Terhi Kivinen, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +358 40 848 4001
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and energy industry. In 2021, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com
Disclaimer
Kemira Oyj published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:18:35 UTC.