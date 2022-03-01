Kemira Oyj : donates 50,000 euros to humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Kemira is making a donation of EUR 50,000 to the Red Cross to help and support in the humanitarian crisis of Ukraine.

We are shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and our deepest sympathies are with everyone affected by the crisis.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Terhi Kivinen, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +358 40 848 4001

