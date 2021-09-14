Kemira Oyj : increases prices of inorganic coagulants in EMEA

Kemira, a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries, announces price increases for inorganic coagulants for all segments in the EMEA region.

The industry is experiencing sharp cost increases for all main raw materials, together with challenges in logistics availability, which further increase costs.

Price increases will vary by geographic region and product type. The following increases will become effective as of October 1st, 2021 or as contract terms allow:

Product line Product family Price increase Iron coagulants all 10-13% Aluminum coagulants all 7-15%

Kemira remains committed to adding value to its customers' operations by providing high quality products and services, also in the current challenging market situation. The company focuses on mitigating the impacts of these challenges and optimizing its own operational efficiency to ensure smooth and reliable deliveries.

For more information:

Wido Waelput

Senior Vice President, Commercial, Industry & Water EMEA and APAC

tel. +49 17 2884 3496

wido.waelput (a) kemira.com

Harri Eronen

Senior Vice President, Commercial, Pulp & Paper EMEA

tel. +358 40 90 14 237

harri.eronen (a) kemira.com