Kemira Oyj : increases prices of inorganic coagulants in EMEA

Trade press release, 14th September 2021 at 09:00 CET
Kemira, a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries, announces price increases for inorganic coagulants for all segments in the EMEA region.
The industry is experiencing sharp cost increases for all main raw materials, together with challenges in logistics availability, which further increase costs.
Price increases will vary by geographic region and product type. The following increases will become effective as of October 1st, 2021 or as contract terms allow:
|
Product line
|
Product family
|
Price increase
|
Iron coagulants
|
all
|
10-13%
|
Aluminum coagulants
|
all
|
7-15%
Kemira remains committed to adding value to its customers' operations by providing high quality products and services, also in the current challenging market situation. The company focuses on mitigating the impacts of these challenges and optimizing its own operational efficiency to ensure smooth and reliable deliveries.
For more information:
Wido Waelput
Senior Vice President, Commercial, Industry & Water EMEA and APAC
tel. +49 17 2884 3496
wido.waelput (a) kemira.com
Harri Eronen
Kemirais a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and oil & gas. In 2020, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Senior Vice President, Commercial, Pulp & Paper EMEA
tel. +358 40 90 14 237
harri.eronen (a) kemira.com
