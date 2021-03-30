Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Helsinki  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kemira Oyj : Building & innovation investment of Kemira, Ahlström Capital, Kirkon Eläkerahasto and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd promotes growth in Espoo – Kemira's new research center part of the Green Chemistry Park

03/30/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
March 30, 2021 at 9.00 am (EEST)

The building and innovation investment of Kemira, Ahlström Capital, Kirkon Eläkerahasto and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd promotes growth in Espoo, Finland - Kemira's new research center as part of the Green Chemistry Park concept

The Finnoo area next to the West Metro subway line is being developed into an urban and energy-efficient district, which will be home to approximately 17,000 residents in the future. Kemira's strategic research center has been located in this developing area for 48 years. The area of five and half hectares is owned by Kemira's Pension Fund Neliapila.

Kemira, Kemira's Pension Found Neliapila and the consortium consisting of Ahlström Capital, Kirkon Eläkerahasto and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd have signed a pre-agreement and a lease agreement to build a new research center for Kemira as part of the Green Chemistry Park concept. It is planned that the business premises concept of approximately 25,000 squaremeters of floor area will include state-of-the-art laboratory and office spaces next to apartment buildings and a large park. The value of Kemira and the consortium's investments will amount to approximately EUR 70-80 million in total. The new research center is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.

'The research center in Espoo has been the back bone of Kemira's R&D activities for decades and will be that also in the future. This is a significant strategic investment for us. Our objective is to develop completely new kinds of bio-based products and other new solutions so that our customers can enjoy more sustainable and renewable end products,' says Kemira's President & CEO Jari Rosendal.

'We're making long-term investments in the Helsinki metropolitan area and other centers of growth. Kemira's significant commitment to this project is extremely important to us as an investor. We're happy that we can develop this unique business and science center in Espoo with Kemira and our partners,' says Lasse Heinonen, CEO at Ahlström Capital. Ahlström Capital's real estate and forest investments are managed by A. Ahlström Real Estate Ltd.

'Inspiring, dynamic Espoo is one of the four cross-administrative development programs of the City of Espoo.

The promotion of internationally appealing business and experiment platforms that diversify the economic structure of Espoo is at the core of the City's growth strategy. I'm very pleased that we've got such an important investment in Espoo. It'll create new jobs and enable people to live in a new, sustainable way in the center of Espoo,' says Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor, City of Espoo.

Image: Bonava

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEMIRA OYJ
02:07aKEMIRA OYJ  : Building & innovation investment of Kemira, Ahlström Capital, Kirk..
PU
03/25KEMIRA OYJ : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24KEMIRA OYJ : Members of the Board Committees
AQ
03/24KEMIRA OYJ : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
03/24KEMIRA OYJ  : Digital sludge dewatering helps Dutch city reduce carbon footprint
PU
03/24KEMIRA OYJ  : Proxy Statments
CO
03/23KEMIRA OYJ  : Issues $238.5 Million Of Bonds
MT
03/22KEMIRA OYJ  : announces final tender offer results
AQ
03/22KEMIRA OYJ  : issues a EUR 200 million bond
AQ
03/22KEMIRA OYJ  : Receives $116 Million Subscriptions in Bond Repurchase Offer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 499 M 2 940 M 2 940 M
Net income 2021 136 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2021 781 M 919 M 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 2 042 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 921
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,94 €
Last Close Price 13,35 €
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ3.17%2 469
BASF SE8.20%77 336
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.80%69 282
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.83%41 299
ROYAL DSM N.V.4.72%29 080
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.01%16 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ