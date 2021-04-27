Kemira Oyj : Q1 2021 Puhelinneuvottelu englanniksi (transcript) 04/27/2021 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

APRIL 27, 2021 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q1 2021 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Jari Rosendal Kemira Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO Mikko Pohjala Kemira Oyj - VP of IR Petri Castren Kemira Oyj - CFO & Member of Management Board C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Anssi Kiviniemi SEB, Research Division - Analyst Harri Taittonen Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Director & Sector Coordinator Martin Roediger Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst Robin Santavirta Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Materials Research & Financial Analyst P R E S E N T A T I O N Mikko Pohjala - Kemira Oyj - VP of IR Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kemira's Q1 2021 Results Webcast. My name is Mikko Pohjala from Kemira's Investor Relations. And with me here today, I have our President and CEO, Jari Rosendal; as well as our CFO, Petri Castren. Earlier today, we published our Q1 interim report, and we had a good start to the year with strong profitability. As is the tradition in our webcast, Jari and Petri will start with an overview of the quarter, after which you have a chance to ask questions either via the teleconference or then via the webcast tool. Jari, please go ahead. Jari Rosendal - Kemira Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, President & CEO Thanks, Mikko. Welcome, everyone, on my behalf also. The start of the year was exciting to say the least, with all kinds of hassles and disruptions, but still, the year has started well. Operational challenges with harsh winter weather, logistic issues, material supply issues and learning to cope with Brexit for the first time. And obviously, COVID one -- continues still in Q1 strongly in many, many regions. Demand, however, continues to improve in all fronts and can be described as good. Operations have been running well and Kemira organization has been able to find workarounds to most of the disruptions with the exceptions of availability of raw materials we have been up against, and therefore, the start of the year has been good. A short summary of Q1, as I said, demand continues to recover nicely. Revenue excluding Oil & Gas and FX is flat year-on-year. Profitability remains strong. Our AGM was held remotely in March. And the first installment of dividend was paid early April. Our sustainability work has acknowledged with EcoVadis platinum level rating, so we are among the top 1% of companies in the world. Outlook for 2021 is unchanged. Financial highlights. Main figures. Revenue, EUR 606 million, down 6%, but organic growth with FX only minus 1.8%. This is quite a good comparison, period was still affected, not affected by COVID-19. So that's a good start compared to that. Pulp, board and tissue demand continued to improve. It was on a good level. Also printing and writing improved sequentially compared to Q4, actually, around 8%. Organic growth year-on-year, 2% as sales volumes grew. APAC has seen the fastest recovery, mainly as China is starting to be fairly good situation on COVID-19. APAC revenue grew 11%, which is excellent to 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies. APRIL 27, 2021 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q1 2021 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call see. And Pulp & Paper revenue, EUR 370 million with a 17.0% operating EBITDA margin, a good start to the year, still under quite challenging conditions. Industry & Water, did also quite well under these circumstances. Municipal market continues to be solid. Industrial water treatment market is gradually recovered. Also shale market demand continues to recover and compared to Q4, meaning sequentially, it grew 20% in volumes. Organic growth, minus 4%, excluding Oil & Gas. Also, traded caustic soda volumes were down in Q1 in I&W. Revenue, EUR 237 million and 17.6% margin and we could have sold more, but some raw material availability did not allow it as we do not get as much as we would need. This should be starting to ease by the summer. It's good to note that we have had some business model changes as beginning of this year in both segments. You might remember that we closed a power plant or we had a shareholding in a power plant in Finland, and that has been closed. We have been selling power and steam to a customer as a pass-through with 0 margin. This will have about a EUR 20 million effect on top line, but no effect on bottom line. In I&W, we had a customer relationship where we normally manufactured both raw materials and delivery to the customer. But now we went to a model where we toll for the customer. So they deliver the raw materials and we only manufacture. So that takes top line down by about EUR 10 million a year. But bottom line effect is not there naturally, relative profitability will improve slightly. Then a deep dive on Oil & Gas. As said, shale continues to recover. CEOR market demand expected to be solid as it was last year. And oil sands tailings treatment season is starting now in April, May as the ice melts in Alberta and goes on until October typically. As said, raw material, we are very needy and limited volume has limited us a bit and raw material prices also have gone up, especially for polymers, and we are fighting that fight. Mainly the reason is in North America, the severe winter weather, several days of minus 20, and many of our supplier plants were frozen and damaged. That situation continues into Q2, but should be easing off during Q2 and during the summer. I would say, under the circumstances, a good start to the year in all areas. Then looking at our main investments, South Korea, dry polymer plant, starting ramp up now in Q2. This is the first time that we will now have deep products available. In APAC, we've been shipping from Europe. And obviously, that's been with the logistics challenges and the shipping costs are not so competitive. So after that, we start-up this plant, we have 2 plants in Europe, 1 in North America. And 1 in South Korea in APAC. Mobile, Alabama, the AMD line is up and running and ramping up. The emulsion polymer line starting also up in Q2, actually, not a bad timing at all when we think of the shale market recovery. We have a coagulant expansion in U.K. ongoing, and U.K. has restricted their water regulation rules and means that the coagulant consumption needs to go up, and coagulant doesn't exist in the market. So we are expanding. And then the newest deal for Uruguay, the bleaching expansion in Fray Bentos, that's in engineering, early stage phase and should be completed by the end of next year, ramping up early 2023. I mentioned the EcoVadis, and we've been recognized well here, highest scores on ethics and labor and human rights. We've been on a gold level previously as there was no platinum level that they now introduced the platinum level, and we immediately were awarded to the platinum level and within 1% of global companies. Our sustainability work continues. And you will remember that we've announced targets in CO2 emission reduction during this decade in scope 1 and 2. And last year, we did the first deal here in the Nordics of buying wind power contracts for 5 megawatts. And in Q1, we did a second deal to -- same amount of power from wind and replacing CO2 sources of energy. And we continue to go on this path. This is on our scope 2 level. And last as a summary, we continue to mitigate the COVID-19, keeping people and stakeholders safe and operations running, ensuring deliveries to our customers, availability and security of availability has been a key during this COVID pandemic, we have performed really well. We have increased focus on profitable growth, and we continue to maintain good cost control. We also continue to work on more bio-based and renewable product portfolio, and that work continues. And as you remember, we announced a couple of cooperation deals with big players in that front last year. We run our plants efficiently and are ready to increase for the increased demand and react to that. And we continue to build our and complete our strategic investment projects and start to -- some of them to soon ramp up. So here's my summary of Q1 and I'll ask Petri to come give a bit more color on the figures of Q1. Petri, please. Petri Castren - Kemira Oyj - CFO & Member of Management Board Thank you, Jari. So a good start to the year. I'd like to start to look at what the report says. I think the key points, at least the way I see it, are the sequential recovery in demand, it continued, even while the year-on-year comparison was slightly negative. And again, like Jari mentioned, good to remember that Q1 essentially was a pre COVID into 2020. So from now on, we will be comparing ourselves against the sort of COVID years from Q2 onwards. Second key point, continued good profitability. Operative EBITDA remained and continued to be at the high end of our financial target, 15% to 18%. And for the quarter, we were at 17.3%. Third point is perhaps, and I think we'll come to that in the discussion in that we are in a way in a turnaround point. And many comparisons have a different sign, whether you are comparing them year-on-year, or sequential quarters. Just a couple of examples here on market demand. For example, printing and writing chemical demand was down year-on-year as expected, but actually up sequentially. Similarly, Jari talked about shale. Shale demand down year-on-year, but up significantly from Q4. Also same thing in costs. As you will see, actually, we still get a benefit on year-on-year comparison on variable costs, but we know that the -- and have seen the sequential increase in raw material costs, and we'll talk about that as well. So 2 things I'd like to point out from this chart, again, from the revenue bridge, the first positive step is the volume that Jari already talked about. So yes, we were now -- or we are now in Q1, already at the -- at sort of a pre-COVID revenue or volume level. And I think that's quite important that the market has recovered already to that level. And as Jari was talking about, market recovery continues. The second aspect, FX impact. So during the quarter, slightly higher sales volumes, indicating this market recovery. And then currencies had this 4% negative top line impact. And that explains the majority of the revenue decline Q1 versus Q1. On the negative, EUR 30 million or 2% sales price impact. Most is actually is -- most of that is actually explained by the caustic soda, which is mostly a traded product. And then the negative sort of sales price development that has gone towards the Oil & Gas market. And this covers both the formula-based customers as well as the more the spot type market that is the shale market. And the good thing is that these prices are also the first ones to go up formula automatically as the input costs go up. And then the spot market is sort of -- we can react more quickly. Looking at the profitability bridge below. The point worth pointing out perhaps is also the fixed cost reduction. So that gave us an EUR 8 million benefit for the quarter, and approximately half of that came through the reduced travel and entertainment costs. And obviously, again, we are comparing a pre-COVID quarter. So after this quarter, the benefit will be reduced. Mentioned in my opening that we are at the turnaround point. And this chart sort of starts to visualize this turnaround in costs and in our sales prices. Like I said, year-on-year sales prices were negative. And looking at the picture on the left, and looking at the 12-month rolling chart, it seems that the environment where we are is sort of not that different from the times we were back in the chart you saw the turnarounds around 2010, 2011; and then the second one, 2017, 2018. So pretty similar situation there. And on the consecutive quarters, we see the cost pressures up again, although year-on-year, on the right indicates that the cost trend is favorable. Well, actually due to the impact of the traded caustic soda, which has been soft. Again, as sales prices tend to follow cost trend with a short lag. APRIL 27, 2021 / 7:30AM, KEMIRA.HE - Q1 2021 Kemira Oyj Earnings Call We do not yet see the benefit of the turnaround in this chart. But obviously, very much a focus point to get those price increases through, and we can then see this in the coming quarters in this chart as well. The market turnaround resulted in an increase in the value of our inventories of about EUR 27 million. Well over half of this increase was due to FX and also to the price increase of raw materials. So in a way, market-driven. And the second half of that increase is, we are actually getting prepared for higher volumes. So this as well as some other net working capital changes during the quarter resulted in the reduction of cash flow -- in cash flow from operations comparing to a previous year. CapEx for the quarter was low, but we expect that for full year -- for '21, we expect that to land around the EUR 200 million, which has been communicated earlier. And again, the key projects worth noting here are the Mobile, Alabama polymer plant as well as our expansion of our fleeting chemical capacity in Uruguay. Gearing slide, so I mentioned the capital efficiency here. And we're looking at our capital efficiency by this operative return on capital employed. And I made an earlier comment that 12% is a good level, and we remained roughly at that, now slightly below at 11.99%. Return on capital employed in Pulp & Paper up significantly. Towards the target range where as in I&W some of that softer demand historically has been visible, obviously, in I&W numbers as well as the capacity underutilization, which Jari talked about from the raw material supply problems has resulted in reduction in this return on capital efficiency, particularly in impact in Industry & Water business segment. Balance sheet continues to be solid, well within our financial guided range. Next slide, I talk about our refinancing transaction, which we concluded during the quarter. So we successfully sold EUR 200 million 7-year bond to the market with a 1% coupon. The yield ended up being 1.12%. And half of those proceeds were used to redeem our -- early our 2022 maturing bond that has a higher coupon. And here's worth noting that this bond exchange was accounted for as a modification as the -- the terms of the 2 bonds were similar rather than the interest rate. And because of this modification accounting, we reported a EUR 5.6 million net financing gain for the quarter. And this EUR 5.6 million reflects the difference in the present values of these 2 bonds. And that gain actually explains the low financial expense for the quarter. And obviously, on its own right, was also contributing positively towards the EPS, which came at EUR 0.25 per share, flat with or level with the previous year. Also, we used our second option to extend our EUR 400 million extended maturity of our EUR 400 million revolving credit facility to '26 -- 2026. And as a consequence of these transactions, our liabilities are well spread out all the way to 2028 with limited near-term maturities. Next, I'll talk a few words about our supplementary pension fund, Neliapila, in Finland. And I wanted to bring this to attention because of 2 reasons. First, it was in the news in Finland late March that we have -- as we have made a preliminary contract to sell a piece of real estate in Espoo near Helsinki. This is a site where the R&D center of Kemira is located, but the land is owned by this pension fund. And we made a preliminary contract, subject was loaning, but preliminary contract to sell this land for real estate development. And majority of that real estate development will be residential. But it also includes sort of a commercial office park, which is called Green Chemistry Park. And this is a site where Kemira will be locating in sort of a future state of the art R&D center once the construction of that site continues after the zoning process is done. We also included this new -- this liability in the footnotes for our Q1 financials. Secondly, we took a small capital contribution from Neliapila in the quarter. And this, sort of, overall Neliapila is in very good financial position. According to FAS, Finnish Accounting Standards. The overfunding currently is approximately EUR 80 million. And as this fund has been closed for new members for the last 30 years, it's now in a runoff phase, its liabilities are reducing roughly EUR 10 million per year. Therefore, I think it's fair to assume that as the plan for the zoning is approved or confirmed and the real estate projects start to materialize, and as liabilities wind down, absent of remarkable asset value decrease, the Kemira will -- should expect to see some future capital contributions from this fund as well. Outlook, unchanged from the February release. So assumptions also the same. End market demand expected to recover, and this we already saw in Q1. And in this context, Jari already mentioned some of the modeling help for you. The EUR 10 million business model change that actually impact I&W revenue from moving towards the tolling agreement. And then the EUR 20 million electricity sales or steam sales that we will be not having any more. That's impacting Pulp & Paper segment.

