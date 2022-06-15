Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kemira Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
2022-06-14
12.13 EUR   -0.98%
Spinnova Names Kemira Executive as New CEO, Makes Other Board Changes
MT
Kemira upgrades its 2022 outlook for operative EBITDA
AQ
Kemira Oyj Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Kemira Oyj : sets new ambitious climate target and commits to Science Based Targets initiative

06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Kemira Oyj, Press Release, June 15, 2022 at 8.30 am (EEST)

Kemira sets new ambitious climate target and commits to Science Based Targets initiative

Kemira, a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries, has set new ambitious target for significant reductions in its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the year 2030 in line with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi)*. Kemira commits to 50% cut in the emissions from its own operations (scope 1 and 2 emissions**) by 2030, compared to a 2018 baseline. This target is in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, which is currently the most ambitious criteria for setting science-based targets.

Kemira's scope 1&2 emission reduction ambition increases significantly from 30% 2030 target to 50% 2030 target. Furthermore Kemira commits to developing a quantified near-term scope 3 target within the timeframe set by the Science Based Target initiative framework. Kemira will submit these updated targets to be validated by the SBTi.

"Tackling climate change is one of the most important challenges of our time. Sustainability is the key driver of our strategy and a clear requirement for our long-term success. Together with our customers, partners and suppliers, we are now committing to even stronger action," says Jari Rosendal, Kemira's President and CEO.

Kemira will keep its long-term ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2045 for scopes 1&2. Kemira will continue to evaluate setting long-term quantitative targets also for scope 3.

*)Science Based Targets initiative(SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), drives ambitious climate action by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

**) Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Scope 1 and 2 cover the emissions related to our own production. Scope 3 includes all other relevant emissions throughout the value chain.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Rasmus Pinomaa, Director Sustainability
rasmus.pinomaa@kemira.com

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and energy industry. In 2021, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
