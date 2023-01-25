Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kemira Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
2023-01-24
14.51 EUR   +0.55%
02:07aKemira Oyj : strengthens services offering by acquiring advanced process optimization start-up SimAnalytics
PU
01/17Impax Asset Management Decreases Stake In Kemira
MT
01/17Kemira Oyj : Shareholding of Impax Asset Management Group plc in Kemira has decreased to 4.99 per cent
AQ
Kemira Oyj : strengthens services offering by acquiring advanced process optimization start-up SimAnalytics

01/25/2023 | 02:07am EST
Kemira Oyj, Press release, January 25, 2023 at 9.00am (EET)

Kemira strengthens services offering by acquiring advanced process optimization start-up SimAnalytics

Kemira announced in August 2021 its investment in SimAnalytics and has now acquired the rest of the business. With the acquisition, Kemira strengthens its capability to support its customers' business with data-driven predictive services and machine learning solutions.

"Services are an integral part of our growth strategy, and this acquisition is a logical step forward in the strategy execution. We are dedicated to serving our customers with future-proof solutions and services that enable profitable, efficient, and sustainable business. SimAnalytics has for years been one of our key partners for developing digital services for paper and board production. Now we can continue, accelerate, and expand the collaboration, also to benefit the other industries Kemira serves," states Antti Pirneskoski, Director of Services Business Line, Pulp & Paper, at Kemira.

The two companies have collaborated since 2019 and, as a result, today offer a commercialized digital service, Kemira KemConnect Harmonizer, that helps paper and board mills run production more efficiently, with less disruptions and saving raw materials, energy and water. The unique combination of Kemira's chemistry and application expertise and SimAnalytics' capabilities creates transparency and predictability in complex production processes, where chemistry plays a key role. Kemira is currently broadening this service offering also for its water treatment customers.

"This is a natural step for SimAnalytics after many years of collaboration with Kemira. As a part of the Kemira family, we can implement our vision of sustainable, safe, and cost-efficient future of industrial production faster," states Mikko Jääskeläinen, Managing Director of SimAnalytics.

SimAnalytics employes 12 people in Finland and had a turnover of less than million euros in 2022. There will be no changes to SimAnalytics' operational business, and the founders/employees will continue with the business.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, VP, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@kemira.com

Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, water treatment and energy industry. In 2021, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and around 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kemira Oyj published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 07:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 537 M 3 847 M 3 847 M
Net income 2022 193 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 895 M 974 M 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 2 225 M 2 420 M 2 420 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 914
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,51 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jari Rosendal Chairman-Management Board, President, CEO & MD
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Timo Antero Lappalainen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ1.26%2 420
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD5.64%52 324
BASF SE14.34%51 090
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.72%37 408
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.51%15 040
BRENNTAG SE13.97%11 359