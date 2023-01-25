Kemira Oyj : strengthens services offering by acquiring advanced process optimization start-up SimAnalytics

Kemira strengthens services offering by acquiring advanced process optimization start-up SimAnalytics

Kemira announced in August 2021 its investment in SimAnalytics and has now acquired the rest of the business. With the acquisition, Kemira strengthens its capability to support its customers' business with data-driven predictive services and machine learning solutions.

"Services are an integral part of our growth strategy, and this acquisition is a logical step forward in the strategy execution. We are dedicated to serving our customers with future-proof solutions and services that enable profitable, efficient, and sustainable business. SimAnalytics has for years been one of our key partners for developing digital services for paper and board production. Now we can continue, accelerate, and expand the collaboration, also to benefit the other industries Kemira serves," states Antti Pirneskoski, Director of Services Business Line, Pulp & Paper, at Kemira.

The two companies have collaborated since 2019 and, as a result, today offer a commercialized digital service, Kemira KemConnect Harmonizer, that helps paper and board mills run production more efficiently, with less disruptions and saving raw materials, energy and water. The unique combination of Kemira's chemistry and application expertise and SimAnalytics' capabilities creates transparency and predictability in complex production processes, where chemistry plays a key role. Kemira is currently broadening this service offering also for its water treatment customers.

" This is a natural step for SimAnalytics after many years of collaboration with Kemira. As a part of the Kemira family, we can implement our vision of sustainable, safe, and cost-efficient future of industrial production faster," states Mikko Jääskeläinen, Managing Director of SimAnalytics.

SimAnalytics employes 12 people in Finland and had a turnover of less than million euros in 2022. There will be no changes to SimAnalytics' operational business, and the founders/employees will continue with the business.