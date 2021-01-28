AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Affiliates and Subsidiaries

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a-” of the property/casualty subsidiaries and affiliated insurance companies of Kemper Corporation (Kemper Corp.) [NYSE: KMPR], collectively referred to as Kemper Property & Casualty Group (Kemper P&C). AM Best also has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of Kemper Corp.’s life/health subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Kemper Life & Health Group (Kemper L&H) (Chicago, IL). Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) to “bbb” from “bbb-” and upgraded the indicative Long-Term IRs of Kemper Corp., the ultimate parent, headquartered in Chicago, IL. AM Best also has upgraded the Long-Term ICR and Long-Term IR to “bbb” from bbb-” of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (Infinity) (headquartered in Birmingham, AL). The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) have been revised to stable from positive. See below for a detailed listing of all companies and ratings.

The Kemper P&C ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrades reflect that Kemper P&C has consistently maintained risk-adjusted capitalization measuring at the strongest level in recent years, even while paying significant shareholder dividends. The group’s loss reserves have generally developed favorably over time. The group has demonstrated an ability to generate organic surplus growth through investment earnings and fee & service revenue, which was enhanced in recent years by profitable underwriting performance. The balance sheet strength is moderated by the payment of shareholder dividends, which have contributed to a decline in policyholders’ surplus over the past five years. The group’s invested assets produce above-average returns, but have a higher risk profile than peers, with above-average allocations to below-investment grade bonds and to limited partnerships and similar instruments. These risks are well-managed, and are supported by the current capital levels.

Kemper P&C’s operating performance has benefitted in recent years from improved underwriting performance. Its overall return metrics compare favorably with peers. The group has also taken actions to diversify its business profile and enhance the scope of its ERM.

The Kemper L&H ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The rating upgrades reflects the group’s risk-adjusted capital position, which is at the strongest assessment level, its favorable capital to liability ratio, and its role as a consistent source of earnings to the enterprise as a result of its profitable operations. The rating action also takes into account the upgrade of the ratings of Kemper P&C.

The stable rating outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the rated insurance operations’ balance sheet strength will remain at the strongest assessment level, underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. They further reflect the expectation that the operating insurance companies will maintain their consistent operating earnings, supported by their current business profile.

The FSR has been upgraded to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” with the outlooks revised to stable from positive for the members of the Kemper Property & Casualty Group:

Trinity Universal Insurance Company

Alpha Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Capitol County Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Charter Indemnity Company

Financial Indemnity Company

Infinity Insurance Company

Infinity Assurance Insurance Company

Infinity Auto Insurance Company

Infinity Casualty Insurance Company

Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company

Infinity Preferred Insurance Company

Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company

Infinity Security Insurance Company

Infinity Select Insurance Company

Infinity Standard Insurance Company

Infinity County Mutual Insurance Company

Kemper Independence Insurance Company

Merastar Insurance Company

Mutual Savings Fire Insurance Company

Kemper Financial Indemnity Company

Old Reliable Casualty Company

Response Insurance Company

Response Worldwide Direct Auto Insurance Company

Response Worldwide Insurance Company

Union National Fire Insurance Company

United Casualty Insurance Company of America

Unitrin Advantage Insurance Company

Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company

Unitrin County Mutual Insurance Company

Unitrin Direct Insurance Company

Unitrin Direct Property & Casualty Company

Unitrin Preferred Insurance Company

Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Company

Valley Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Warner Insurance Company

The FSR has been upgraded to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” with the outlooks revised to stable from positive for the members of Kemper Life & Health Group:

United Insurance Company of America

Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company

The Reliable Life Insurance Company

Union National Life Insurance Company

Reserve National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR has been upgraded, with the outlooks revised to stable from positive:

Kemper Corporation—

--to “bbb” from “bbb-” on $450 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2025

--to “bbb” from “bbb-” on $400 million 2.4% senior unsecured notes, due 2030

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been upgraded, with the outlooks revised to stable from positive for the shelf registration:

Kemper Corporation—

--to “bbb” from “bbb-” on senior unsecured debt

--to “bbb-” from “bb+” on subordinated debt

--to “bb+” from “bb” on preferred stock

The following Long-Term IR has been upgraded, with the outlook revised to stable from positive:

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation—

-- to “bbb” from “bbb-” on $275 million 5% senior unsecured notes, due September 2022

