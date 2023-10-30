Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

October 30, 2023

Preliminary Matters

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to:

  • changes in the frequency and severity of insurance claims;
  • claim development and the process of estimating claim reserves;
  • the impacts of inflation;
  • changes in interest rate environment;
  • supply chain disruption;
  • product demand and pricing;
  • effects of governmental and regulatory actions;
  • litigation outcomes and trends;
  • investment risks;
  • cybersecurity risks;
  • impact of catastrophes; and
  • other risks and uncertainties detailed in Kemper's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Kemper assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures that the company believes are meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

2

Leading Insurer Empowering Specialty and Underserved Markets

Enabled by a dynamic, diverse and innovative team who act like owners

1

Delivering appropriate

2

and affordable

insurance and financial

Specialty auto insurance for

solutions

Life insurance for

underserved markets; Latino,

low/modest income

Hispanic and urban areas

customers

Market

Characteristics

Differentiated

Capabilities

Sizable

Require Unique

Have Limited or

Enable Systematic, Sustainable

Market

Expertise

Unfocused Competition

Competitive Advantages (SSCAs)

Low-Cost Management

Ease of Use

Distribution

Product Sophistication

Target top quartile value creation for customers, employees and shareholders

1 Kemper Auto is equivalent to the Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Segment

2 Kemper Life is equivalent to the Life Insurance Segment

3

Third Quarter 2023 Summary

Underlying combined ratio improved sequentially as expected

3rd Quarter

Results

Actions Taken

Balance Sheet

Strength

Profit restoration continues with improvement in underlying results

  • Net loss attributable to Kemper Corporation of $146 million ($2.28/sh) - includes $56 million ($0.87/sh) related to termination of Kemper's remaining pension plan obligations
  • Adjusted consolidated net operating loss1 of $28 million ($0.44/sh)
  • Specialty P&C underlying combined ratio improved sequentially by 1.5 points to 100.5%
    • Offset by prior year adverse reserve development of $78 million
  • Life business continues to produce stable earnings
  • Total pre-tax current year catastrophe losses of $7 million2

Aggressively pursuing profit restoration

  • Specialty P&C Private Passenger Auto actions:
    • New business restrictions continue
    • Filed an additional 6% increase on 13% of the book
    • California rate approval of ~30 points effective in August; earn-in to accelerate in 4Q'23 and beyond
    • Reciprocal Exchange established and first policies written
  • LAE, expense and real estate initiatives in line to meet or exceed planned targets
  • Preferred P&C2 - wind-down initiated; segment results now reported in Non-Core Operations

Capital and liquidity positions enable the company to navigate the current environment

  • Holding company liquidity of approximately $800 million3 remains a source of strength for subsidiaries
  • Insurance companies are well capitalized

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation in appendix on pages 19-25

2 Excludes $14 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses from Kemper Personal Insurance (Preferred P&C) reported within Non-Core

Operations | 3 Excludes anticipated fourth quarter $250+ million dividend from Life company to parent

4

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Focus remains on restoring business to profitability

Quarter Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

2023

2022

Net Loss Attributable to Kemper Corporation - Per Diluted Share

$(2.28)

$(1.17)

Adj. Consolidated Net Operating Loss - Per Diluted Share1

$(0.44)

$(0.43)

Tangible Book Value - Per Diluted Share1

$24.94

$29.83

Return on Avg. Tangible Common Equity1

(21.4)%

(15.9)%

Dividends Paid to Shareholders Per Share

$0.31

$0.31

Life Face Value of In-Force YoY Growth / (Decline)

(0.4)%

0.0%

Specialty P&C Earned Premium YoY Growth / (Decline)

(11.0)%

(2.7)%

Specialty P&C PIF YoY Growth / (Decline)

(30.6)%

(14.2)%

Continuing to take rate, non-rate and cost structure actions to restore profitability

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation in appendix on pages 19-25

5

Specialty P&C Reserve Update

Adverse development driven by PIP, Bodily Injury, and Property Damage coverages

Specialty P&C1 adverse development of $78 million

  • Private Passenger Auto adverse development of $71 million related to:
    • Florida Personal Injury Protection (PIP), mainly from policy periods 2020-2022o Increased frequency and severity of litigated claims
    • Bodily Injury and Property Damage loss activity during the second half of 2022 o Extended development patterns
      o Changes in claim mix and treatment patterns o More claims closing with payment
  • Commercial Vehicle development of $7 million
    • Primarily related to Bodily Injury claims

Continue to recognize and react to changes in loss patterns

1 Specialty P&C is represented by the Kemper Auto Brand

6

Strategic Initiatives Summary

Projects proceeding to expectations

  1. Bermuda Optimization:
    • Anticipate $250+ million in Life dividends to parent in 4Q'23
  3. Pension Plan Termination:
    • Recognized $56 million after-taxnon-cash charge to settle remaining pension plan obligations (previously recognized in AOCI)
    • Reduces tail risk and expenses
  5. Preferred P&C¹ Exit:
    • Wind-downis proceeding as planned; will redeploy greater than $300 million in capital
      • Anticipate a release of $175+ million of capital by year-end 2024 and additional $100+ million by year- end 2025
  7. Streamlining Cost Structure (see page 8)
  8. Reciprocal Exchange (see page 9)

On track to realize benefits of strategic initiatives

1 Preferred P&C is represented by Kemper Personal Insurance

7

Streamlining Our Cost Structure

Advancing differentiated capabilities to strengthen systematic, sustainable competitive advantages

Restructuring and integration pre-tax

Run Rate Program Savings ($ millions)

150

charges of $150 million - $200 million will

137

produce an annualized savings of $150

117

million or greater

61

87

Since its inception, this program has driven

total run rate savings of $137 million, and

incurred total pre-tax charges of $138

4Q'22

1Q'23

2Q'23

3Q'23

4Q'23

FY'24-FY'25 Proj. Prog.

million

Total

(Pre-tax, $ in millions)

3Q'23 Run Rate

Total Program

% Reached

Savings

Loss Adjustment Expense (LAE)

$55

$80 - $120

46% - 69%

Improvements

$68

$60 - $70

97% - 113%

Enterprise Expense Initiatives

Rate

(ex-Real Estate & LAE)

Real Estate Optimization

$14

$10

140%

Run

Total Run Rate Program Savings

$137

$150+

69% - 91%

Cumulative Earned on Run Rate Savings

$94

Cumulative Associated Charges

$138

$150 - $200

69% - 92%

Real estate and enterprise expense initiatives met program objectives; LAE improvements on track

8

Reciprocal Exchange

The Exchange began writing auto policies in Illinois during the quarter

Creation Phase Complete

  • Reciprocal Exchange structure established and operating
  • First auto policies written in 3Q'23
  • Special topic call on Reciprocal Exchange structure and financial reporting to be held in 1Q'24

Population Strategy

  • Direct premium / policy issuance underway in Illinois
  • Exchange reinsurance beginning in 2024
    • Reinsuring select new business from existing Kemper legal entities accelerates Exchange premium growth
  • Additional premium to be directly written on Exchange forms in 2024 and 2025 as products / forms are filed and approved

Reciprocal Exchange operational with plans for expansion underway

9

Well-Capitalized Insurance Subsidiaries

Continued access to significant sources of liquidity

Parent Company Liquidity

HoldCo Cash & Investments

$1,433

$1,336

Borrowings Available

Under Credit Agreement

& from Subs

$418

$867

$733

$938

millions)

$821

$101

$234

$641

$207

$154

in

$918

($

$540

$660

$700

$704

$667

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 3Q'23

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

millions)

$539

$534

$448

$351

($ in

Debt

$(210)

$(145)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q'23

TTM

Risk-Based Capital Ratios¹

Life2

P&C (ex. AACC)

(%)

1015

645

410

355

365

340

330

355

285

220

240

245

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q'23

Debt-to-Capital3

30.3% 32.9%

23.1%

23.2%

24.1%

17.6%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q'23

Initiatives underway to restore profitability and operating cash flow

1 3Q'23 Risk-Based Capital Ratios are calculated at the Company Action Level and are estimated; actual RBC levels are likely to

differ, but will not be known prior to October 30, 2023 | 2 Life Risk-Based Capital Ratios exclude business ceded to Kemper

Bermuda Ltd. (KBL) | 3 Excludes AOCI: closely aligns with rating agencies and post-LDTI implementation

10

