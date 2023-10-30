Third Quarter 2023 Earnings
October 30, 2023
Preliminary Matters
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This presentation may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to:
- changes in the frequency and severity of insurance claims;
- claim development and the process of estimating claim reserves;
- the impacts of inflation;
- changes in interest rate environment;
- supply chain disruption;
- product demand and pricing;
- effects of governmental and regulatory actions;
- litigation outcomes and trends;
- investment risks;
- cybersecurity risks;
- impact of catastrophes; and
- other risks and uncertainties detailed in Kemper's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Kemper assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures that the company believes are meaningful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
Leading Insurer Empowering Specialty and Underserved Markets
Enabled by a dynamic, diverse and innovative team who act like owners
Delivering appropriate
and affordable
insurance and financial
Specialty auto insurance for
solutions
Life insurance for
underserved markets; Latino,
low/modest income
Hispanic and urban areas
customers
Market
Characteristics
Differentiated
Capabilities
Sizable
Require Unique
Have Limited or
Enable Systematic, Sustainable
Market
Expertise
Unfocused Competition
Competitive Advantages (SSCAs)
Low-Cost Management
Ease of Use
Distribution
Product Sophistication
Target top quartile value creation for customers, employees and shareholders
1 Kemper Auto is equivalent to the Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Segment
2 Kemper Life is equivalent to the Life Insurance Segment
Third Quarter 2023 Summary
Underlying combined ratio improved sequentially as expected
3rd Quarter
Results
Actions Taken
Balance Sheet
Strength
Profit restoration continues with improvement in underlying results
- Net loss attributable to Kemper Corporation of $146 million ($2.28/sh) - includes $56 million ($0.87/sh) related to termination of Kemper's remaining pension plan obligations
- Adjusted consolidated net operating loss1 of $28 million ($0.44/sh)
- Specialty P&C underlying combined ratio improved sequentially by 1.5 points to 100.5%
- Offset by prior year adverse reserve development of $78 million
- Life business continues to produce stable earnings
- Total pre-tax current year catastrophe losses of $7 million2
Aggressively pursuing profit restoration
- Specialty P&C Private Passenger Auto actions:
- New business restrictions continue
- Filed an additional 6% increase on 13% of the book
- California rate approval of ~30 points effective in August; earn-in to accelerate in 4Q'23 and beyond
- Reciprocal Exchange established and first policies written
- LAE, expense and real estate initiatives in line to meet or exceed planned targets
- Preferred P&C2 - wind-down initiated; segment results now reported in Non-Core Operations
Capital and liquidity positions enable the company to navigate the current environment
- Holding company liquidity of approximately $800 million3 remains a source of strength for subsidiaries
- Insurance companies are well capitalized
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation in appendix on pages 19-25
2 Excludes $14 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses from Kemper Personal Insurance (Preferred P&C) reported within Non-Core
Operations | 3 Excludes anticipated fourth quarter $250+ million dividend from Life company to parent
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
Focus remains on restoring business to profitability
Quarter Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
2023
2022
Net Loss Attributable to Kemper Corporation - Per Diluted Share
$(2.28)
$(1.17)
Adj. Consolidated Net Operating Loss - Per Diluted Share1
$(0.44)
$(0.43)
Tangible Book Value - Per Diluted Share1
$24.94
$29.83
Return on Avg. Tangible Common Equity1
(21.4)%
(15.9)%
Dividends Paid to Shareholders Per Share
$0.31
$0.31
Life Face Value of In-Force YoY Growth / (Decline)
(0.4)%
0.0%
Specialty P&C Earned Premium YoY Growth / (Decline)
(11.0)%
(2.7)%
Specialty P&C PIF YoY Growth / (Decline)
(30.6)%
(14.2)%
Continuing to take rate, non-rate and cost structure actions to restore profitability
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation in appendix on pages 19-25
Specialty P&C Reserve Update
Adverse development driven by PIP, Bodily Injury, and Property Damage coverages
Specialty P&C1 adverse development of $78 million
- Private Passenger Auto adverse development of $71 million related to:
- Florida Personal Injury Protection (PIP), mainly from policy periods 2020-2022o Increased frequency and severity of litigated claims
- Bodily Injury and Property Damage loss activity during the second half of 2022 o Extended development patterns
o Changes in claim mix and treatment patterns o More claims closing with payment
- Commercial Vehicle development of $7 million
- Primarily related to Bodily Injury claims
Continue to recognize and react to changes in loss patterns
1 Specialty P&C is represented by the Kemper Auto Brand
Strategic Initiatives Summary
Projects proceeding to expectations
- Bermuda Optimization:
- Anticipate $250+ million in Life dividends to parent in 4Q'23
- Pension Plan Termination:
- Recognized $56 million after-taxnon-cash charge to settle remaining pension plan obligations (previously recognized in AOCI)
- Reduces tail risk and expenses
- Preferred P&C¹ Exit:
- Wind-downis proceeding as planned; will redeploy greater than $300 million in capital
- Anticipate a release of $175+ million of capital by year-end 2024 and additional $100+ million by year- end 2025
- Streamlining Cost Structure (see page 8)
- Reciprocal Exchange (see page 9)
On track to realize benefits of strategic initiatives
1 Preferred P&C is represented by Kemper Personal Insurance
Streamlining Our Cost Structure
Advancing differentiated capabilities to strengthen systematic, sustainable competitive advantages
• Restructuring and integration pre-tax
Run Rate Program Savings ($ millions)
150
charges of $150 million - $200 million will
137
produce an annualized savings of $150
117
million or greater
61
87
• Since its inception, this program has driven
total run rate savings of $137 million, and
incurred total pre-tax charges of $138
4Q'22
1Q'23
2Q'23
3Q'23
4Q'23
FY'24-FY'25 Proj. Prog.
million
Total
(Pre-tax, $ in millions)
3Q'23 Run Rate
Total Program
% Reached
Savings
Loss Adjustment Expense (LAE)
$55
$80 - $120
46% - 69%
Improvements
$68
$60 - $70
97% - 113%
Enterprise Expense Initiatives
Rate
(ex-Real Estate & LAE)
Real Estate Optimization
$14
$10
140%
Run
Total Run Rate Program Savings
$137
$150+
69% - 91%
Cumulative Earned on Run Rate Savings
$94
Cumulative Associated Charges
$138
$150 - $200
69% - 92%
Real estate and enterprise expense initiatives met program objectives; LAE improvements on track
Reciprocal Exchange
The Exchange began writing auto policies in Illinois during the quarter
Creation Phase Complete
- Reciprocal Exchange structure established and operating
- First auto policies written in 3Q'23
- Special topic call on Reciprocal Exchange structure and financial reporting to be held in 1Q'24
Population Strategy
- Direct premium / policy issuance underway in Illinois
- Exchange reinsurance beginning in 2024
- Reinsuring select new business from existing Kemper legal entities accelerates Exchange premium growth
- Additional premium to be directly written on Exchange forms in 2024 and 2025 as products / forms are filed and approved
Reciprocal Exchange operational with plans for expansion underway
Well-Capitalized Insurance Subsidiaries
Continued access to significant sources of liquidity
Parent Company Liquidity
HoldCo Cash & Investments
$1,433
$1,336
Borrowings Available
Under Credit Agreement
& from Subs
$418
$867
$733
$938
millions)
$821
$101
$234
$641
$207
$154
in
$918
($
$540
$660
$700
$704
$667
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 3Q'23
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
millions)
$539
$534
$448
$351
($ in
Debt
$(210)
$(145)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q'23
TTM
Risk-Based Capital Ratios¹
Life2
P&C (ex. AACC)
(%)
1015
645
410
355
365
340
330
355
285
220
240
245
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q'23
Debt-to-Capital3
30.3% 32.9%
23.1%
23.2%
24.1%
17.6%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q'23
Initiatives underway to restore profitability and operating cash flow
1 3Q'23 Risk-Based Capital Ratios are calculated at the Company Action Level and are estimated; actual RBC levels are likely to
differ, but will not be known prior to October 30, 2023 | 2 Life Risk-Based Capital Ratios exclude business ceded to Kemper
Bermuda Ltd. (KBL) | 3 Excludes AOCI: closely aligns with rating agencies and post-LDTI implementation
