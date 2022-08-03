Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kemper Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:54 2022-08-03 pm EDT
43.90 USD   +2.89%
02:18pKemper Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:56aINSIDER BUY : Kemper
MT
08/02Piper Sandler Adjusts Kemper's Price Target to $48 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/03/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on August 29, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022.

About Kemper

The Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $14 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by approximately 34,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper at kemper.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KEMPER CORPORATION
02:18pKemper Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:56aINSIDER BUY : Kemper
MT
08/02Piper Sandler Adjusts Kemper's Price Target to $48 From $57, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Kemper Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
08/01KEMPER : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/01KEMPER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01KEMPER : Announces Agreement to Sell Reserve National to Medical Mutual of Ohio - Form 8-K
PU
08/01KEMPER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/01Kemper Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
08/01KEMPER : 2Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEMPER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 638 M - -
Net income 2022 -205 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 2 722 M 2 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 95,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,66 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
John Michael Boschelli Assistant Treasurer
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-27.44%2 722
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.82%80 766
CHUBB LIMITED-4.31%76 988
ALLIANZ SE-15.13%72 436
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.42%64 428
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-7.20%30 886