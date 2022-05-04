Log in
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
05/04 03:16:04 pm EDT
51.62 USD   -0.26%
03:01pKemper Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.31 a Share, Payable May 31 to Shareholders as of May 16
MT
02:38pKemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; Stuart Parker to Assume Lead Director Role
BU
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Backing Away from Intraday Highs Near Tuesday Close
MT
Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; Stuart Parker to Assume Lead Director Role

05/04/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022.

In addition, Kemper announced that its independent directors of the Board have selected Stuart B. Parker to succeed Robert J. Joyce as independent lead director, effective immediately. Joyce, who joined the Kemper board in August 2012 and served as chairman from November 2015 to May 2021, will continue to serve as a board member, including as a member of the Governance and Risk Committees. Parker has been a Kemper Board member since November 2020 and is a member of the board’s Audit and Risk Committees.

“I’d like to thank Bob for having served in the roles as chairman and lead director,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President, CEO and Chairman. “His dedication to Kemper has made us a better company, and I look forward to his continued service on our board. Stuart’s deep expertise in the insurance industry is a great asset to Kemper, and I know his leadership will continue to help advance our strategy and make a strong impact.”

“Stuart’s industry experience and track record as an accomplished leader have enabled him to make valuable contributions to our board,” said Joyce. “I have all the confidence in his ability to take on the role of Lead Director and look forward to his leadership.”

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $15 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by approximately 35,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper at kemper.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 743 M - -
Net income 2022 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 3 301 M 3 301 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
John Michael Boschelli Assistant Treasurer
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-11.97%3 301
ALLIANZ SE4.50%92 854
CHUBB LIMITED7.38%87 954
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-9.14%79 995
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.56%67 768
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-8.83%31 108