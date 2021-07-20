Log in
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

KMPR
Kemper : Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

07/20/2021 | 06:16am EDT
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Kemper will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the investor section of kemper.com.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.2 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has nearly 10,000 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 479 M - -
Net income 2021 394 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 4 358 M 4 358 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 95,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 67,49 $
Average target price 87,25 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
John Michael Boschelli Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-12.16%4 772
ALLIANZ SE4.11%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED4.46%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.20.79%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-5.01%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED42.83%26 799