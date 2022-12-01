Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kemper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
56.05 USD   -1.53%
04:08pKemper Completes Divestiture of Reserve National
BU
11/29Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares
MT
11/14KEMPER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Kemper Completes Divestiture of Reserve National

12/01/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it has completed the sale of Reserve National Insurance Company and its subsidiaries to Medical Mutual of Ohio. Kemper previously announced on August 1, 2022 that it had agreed to sell Reserve National to Medical Mutual.

The transaction closed after all required regulatory approvals were received and will result in Kemper receiving approximately $88 million of cash consideration for all of the Reserve National assets.

“The close of this transaction represents another milestone in the execution of our strategic initiatives,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President, CEO and Chairman. “It enables us to increase our focus on our core capabilities where we have the highest potential for success and to deliver ongoing value to our stakeholders. We’re very pleased the Reserve National team will be working with a strong partner to invest in and grow the business.”

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance and Life brands. Kemper serves over six million policies, is represented by approximately 33,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KEMPER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 639 M - -
Net income 2022 -256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 3 636 M 3 636 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart KEMPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 56,92 $
Average target price 61,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
John Michael Boschelli Assistant Treasurer
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-3.18%3 636
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.99%46 889
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES21.34%44 482
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.32.68%40 793
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.81%35 512
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.41%26 058