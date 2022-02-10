Log in
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
  Report
Kemper Executives to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Insurance Conference

02/10/2022
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president, chief executive officer and chairman, and James J. McKinney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Insurance Conference on Wednesday, February 16, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $15 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.5 million policies, is represented by approximately 35,400 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 707 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,5x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 3 412 M 3 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 95,6%
