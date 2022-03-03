Log in
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
  Report
Kemper Executives to Speak at Raymond James 43rd Annual Investors Conference

03/03/2022 | 12:28pm EST
Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president, chief executive officer and chairman, and James J. McKinney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $15 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.5 million policies, is represented by approximately 35,400 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 950 M - -
Net income 2022 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 3 300 M 3 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 51,82 $
Average target price 74,33 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Chief Information Officer & EVP-Operations
John Michael Boschelli Assistant Treasurer
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-11.86%3 300
ALLIANZ SE-4.97%89 403
CHUBB LIMITED5.69%87 079
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.55%78 200
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.70%66 112
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-2.15%33 772